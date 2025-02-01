Business Standard

HIL: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeat Tamil Nadu Dragons to reach final

HIL: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeat Tamil Nadu Dragons to reach final

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers came back from a goal down twice before forcing a penalty shootout as the score was tied 2-2 in regulation time.

Press Trust of India Rourkela
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers booked their place in the final of the Hockey India League, defeating Tamil Nadu Dragons 6-5 in a dramatic penalty shoot out here on Friday.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers came back from a goal down twice before forcing a penalty shootout as the score was tied 2-2 in regulation time.

Pardeep Singh Sandhu (30') and Sam Lane (53') scored for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, while Nathan Ephraums (18') and Selvam Karthi (32') scored for the Tamil Nadu Dragons.

The opening goal came in the 18th minute as the Dragons took the lead. Mohammed Raheel went on an amazing run to progress to the circle before playing the ball towards goal. Nathan Ephraums dove in to deflect the ball past Carr into goal.

 

The Tigers equalised through Pardeep Singh Sandhu. It was Abhishek who created the goal as he dribbled past his marker to go one-on-one with Harte.

The Dragons goalkeeper charged off his line only to see Abhishek scoop the ball to Pardeep to his right for the easiest of goals.

The Dragons regained the lead in the first minute of the third quarter. Anand Lakra dribbled into the circle from the right and found Selvam Karthi who flicked it past Carr.

Things got worse for the Tigers in the 34th minute as Sebastien Dockier received a 10-minute suspension for an off-the-ball shove on Tom Craig.

The Tigers roared back into the match in the 53rd minute. From a quickly-taken free hit, Gauthier Boccard played the ball towards the back post. Atul Deep played it first time to Sam Lane who flicked it into goal.

Both sides gave it their all in the hunt for a winner but to no avail as the match went into penalty shootout.

The Tigers and the Dragons both missed two attempts each from their first four attempts. After Dockier missed his attempt, Ephraums had the opportunity to send his side into the final only to send his shot wide of the post.

In the sudden death, Moritz, Govers and Ephraums scored for the Dragons while Sukhjeet Singh, Sean Findlay, Florent van Aubel and Abhishek scored for the Tigers.

Uttam Singh missed with his attempt as the Tigers booked their place in the final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hockey India League Hockey

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

