Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Women's Hockey India League: Jansen scores brace as Odisha Warriors win 4-0

Women's Hockey India League: Jansen scores brace as Odisha Warriors win 4-0

Dutch exponent Yibbi Jansen scored a brace as Odisha Warriors thrashed Delhi SG Pipers 4-0 in the opening match of the inaugural Women's Hockey India League, which got underway here on Sunday.

Hockey generic image

Representative image

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dutch exponent Yibbi Jansen scored a brace as Odisha Warriors thrashed Delhi SG Pipers 4-0 in the opening match of the inaugural Women's Hockey India League, which got underway here on Sunday.

Besides Jansen (16' and 37'), Baljeet Kaur (42') and Freeke Moes (43') scored for the winners.

The first quarter was a cautious affair as both teams took their time to get into a rhythm. The Pipers and the Warriors had a couple of half chances but were unable to find the finishing touch as the first quarter ended goalless.

Jansen scored the first goal after the Warriors won a penalty corner in the 16th minute. The Dutch player, one of the best drag-flickers in the game, made no mistake as she sent the flick flying past goalkeeper Elodie Picard.

 

The Pipers won their first penalty corner in the 21st minute but the injection was not trapped cleanly.

Also Read

Hockey India League 2024-25 leaderboard

Hockey India League 2024-25 points table and top 10 highest goal scorers

Hockey generic image

Doordarshan becomes official broadcast partner for HIL 2024-25: MIB

Hockey generic image

Prasar Bharati to broadcast upcoming Hockey India League 2024-25 season

Hockey penalty corner rule

Kalinga Lancers secure Rio Bronze winning coach Altenburg for returning HIL

FIH Hockey Awards, FIH, Harmanpreet, PR Sreejesh

Indian skipper Harmanpreet, Holland's Jansen named FIH Players of the Year

The Warriors doubled their lead midway through the third quarter with Jansen once again on target. The Dutch star fired her drag-flick into the corner giving Stephanie de Groof, who was positioned on the post, little time to react.

Five minutes later, the Warriors were 3-0 ahead. Baljeet dribbled along the goalline and played the ball to Neha Goyal. The ball ricocheted back to Baljeet off Neha's stick and the former curled it past Picard.

The Warriors were content with defending their lead in the final quarter as the Pipers tried to find a consolation goal. The Warriors were down to 10 players for five minutes after captain Neha received a yellow card in the 49th minute. The Pipers were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

On Monday, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will play Soorma Hockey Club.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coco Gauff

Australian Open: Coco Gauff starts with straight-sets win over Sofia Kenin

Australian Open 2025 January 13 schedule

Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic's match starts at 1:30 PM IST

Sumit Nagal

Australian Open: How much money did Sumit Nagal earn after 1st round exit?

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra to lead India in ten-player continental javelin tour in May

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 full schedule

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full schedule, teams and live streaming details

Topics : Hockey India League Hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon