Hockey India League 2024-25 final live match time and streaming details

Hockey India League 2024-25 final live match time and streaming details

The live streaming of the Hockey India League 2024-25 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

HIL final

HIL final

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured a thrilling 6-5 victory over Tamil Nadu Dragons in a penalty shootout, booking their place in the Hockey India League final on Friday. In the other semifinal, Hyderabad Toofans defeated Soorma Hockey Club 3-1, setting up a final clash with the Tigers.  The final will be played on February 1 along with the 3rd place playoff encounter which will be played before the final.
 
The Toofans’ goals came from Amandeep Lakra (25th), Jacob Anderson (35th), and Nilakanta Sharma (43rd), while Jeremy Hayward (60th) scored for Soorma.
 
The first semifinal was a nail-biting encounter. The Tigers fought back from a goal down twice to force a penalty shootout after the game ended 2-2 in regulation time. Tamil Nadu Dragons initially took the lead in the 18th minute through Nathan Ephraums. However, the Tigers equalized in the 30th minute with Pardeep Singh Sandhu’s goal, assisted by Abhishek.  ALSO READ: HIL: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeat Tamil Nadu Dragons to reach final
 
 
The Dragons regained the lead in the third quarter when Selvam Karthi scored in the 32nd minute. The Tigers found their equalizer in the 53rd minute through Sam Lane, off a quickly taken free hit.
 
After both teams missed two attempts each in the initial round of penalties, the game went to sudden death. Moritz, Govers, and Ephraums scored for the Dragons, while Sukhjeet Singh, Sean Findlay, Florent van Aubel, and Abhishek converted for the Tigers. Ultimately, Uttam Singh missed his shot, and the Tigers clinched a spot in the final.

Hockey India League 2024-25 final live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the Hockey India League 2024-25 final be played?
 
The Hockey India League 2024-25 final will be played on February 1.
 
What time will the Hockey India League 2024-25 final begin on February 1?
 
The Hockey India League 2024-25 final will be starting at 8:15 PM on February 1.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Hockey India League 2024-25 final be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Hockey India League 2024-25 final will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Hockey India League 2024-25 final be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Hockey India League 2024-25 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

