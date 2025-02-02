Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned men's champions

Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned men's champions

Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the men's Hockey India League title after beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the summit clash here on Saturday.

Hockey generic image

Representative image

Press Trust of India Rourkela
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the men's Hockey India League title after beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the summit clash here on Saturday.

Jugraj scored in the 25th, 32nd and 35th minutes, while Sam Lane (54th) added another goal for Bengal Tigers.

Gonzalo Peillat (9th and 39th) and Amandeep Lakra (26th) were the scorers for the Toofans.

HIL, which began on December 28, 2024, was revived after a gap of seven years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Praggnanandhaa R, Pragg, Chess

Praggnanandhaa crushes Sarana in Tata Steel Masters chess tournament

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Swimming sensation Desinghu continues to rule the pool at National Games

red Tennis Court

Six more tennis players banned for links to a match-fixing syndicate

Praggnanandhaa R,Praggnanandhaa

Gukesh draws with Wei Yi; Praggnanandhaa closes gap on top after win

Athletics, sports, track and field

'Courts responsible for destruction of sports', Ex-AFI chief Sumariwalla

Topics : Hockey India League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon