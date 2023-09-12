Hockey Olympic qualifiers: FIH withdraws hosting rights from Pakistan

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday withdrew hosting rights of the Olympic Qualifiers from Pakistan, slated to be held next January.

The FIH decision came as a result of the infighting between the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and the state-owned Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The FIH, while taking away our hosting rights, made it clear it was convinced that the sports board and government were not willing to cooperate with the PHF in the successful hosting of the event, said an inside in the PHF.

The decision has come as a big blow to Pakistan hockey, which had got the rights to host an international event after more than a decade.

The PHF had picked Lahore as the venue to host the event.

However, recent attempts by the PSB to interfere in affairs of the PHF and bring in its preferred officials into the federation have led to chaos.

Also Read Foxconn's Bharat FIH rolls back plan to raise Rs 5,000 cr via IPO: Report Int'l Olympic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh to witness mega jogging event Hockey: FIH takes U-turn, abandons trial of new penalty corner rule Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast FIH Pro League: Reviewing India's campaign as they finish with 30 points Analysis: Novak Djokovic isn't surprised he keeps winning Grand Slam titles Borgohain among 3 players addedd by AFI to Indian team for Hangzhou 2023 Vithya Ramraj misses PT Usha's record in 400mh by 1/100th of a second Shouldn't expect much from PV Sindhu at Asian Games warns Vimal Kumar Djokovic wins US Open 2023, equals Margaret's record of 24 Grand Slams

Several former Olympians, encouraged by the government's ministry of inter provincial coordination and PSB, have been trying to stage a coup in the PHF, while trying to get a vote of no confidence passed against the sitting president Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokar and secretary Haider Hussain.

The Olympians include Asif Bajwa, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rana Mujahid, who served as secretaries in recent times, with two of them under Khokar.