Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

India set to bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra

India will be bidding for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, claims Olympic and World Championship gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Press Trust of India Zurich
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will be bidding for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, claims Olympic and World Championship gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra here on Wednesday.
Asked during a press conference on the eve of the Diamond League meet about India's possibility of hosting the World Championships in 2027, Chopra said: "They (India) are bidding. I will request them (fans), and hopefully, they will come in great capacity)."

"Now, javelin (throw) is famous in India. I have always said in Indian interviews that we need to understand athletics and be knowledgeable about it because athletics is not only javelin throw. There are so many events involved (in athletics). So, if they don't come, I will push them (to come).
"The Indian people are so supportive, and they are now following athletics and taking interest in athletics. Three javelin throwers from India have finished in best six in Budapest (recently-concluded World Championships)."

According to people in the know how of developments, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to bid for the 2027 World Championships, but will first need to get approval from the government.
As of now, the AFI is yet to approach the government.
The bid application form submission deadline is October 2.
Beijing has already announced its bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships.

Also Read

World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history

Neeraj Chopra's record: The 'Golden Boy' now has everything javelin offers

Here's how Neeraj Chopra achieved best fitness ahead of historic feat

The Neeraj Chopra story: A chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

World Athletics: Definitely, I'm close to breaching 90m - Neeraj Chopra

US Open noisiest Grand Slam thanks to planes, trains, music and, yes, fans

Chess prodigya Praggnanandhaa arrives home after winning silver in FIDE WC

US Open 2023: Venus Williams crashes out in first round; Alcaraz advances

Anurag Thakur launches several digital initiatives on National Sports Day

Prannoy achieves career-high world ranking of No. 6, Sindhu jumps to No 14

World Championships was hard not only on body but mind as well

=========================================

Chopra has been on a roll since his historic gold-medal winning effort at the Tokyo Olympics.
During the Stockholm Diamond League last year, he had set a national record with a throw of 89.94 metres.
He also bagged the silver during the World Championships last year, besides claiming the gold at the Zurich Diamond League.
Earlier this year, Chopra grabbed the top spot in the Doha Diamond League, which took him to the summit of the javelin world rankings before winning the gold at the world championships this month.
Although he has had a couple of injury setbacks since Tokyo Games, it has not deterred him to lose out on confidence.
"Because of my groin injury, I didn't compete too much this year. From May till world championships, I just did five or six throwing sessions, and not even in full run-up.
"World Championships was challenging for me, but I was prepared in my mind. The world championships was hard not only on body but mind as well," he said.
"In my country, there are so many people, and there was too much pressure on me. The world championships was the only gold medal I didn't have," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships athletics

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon