India win two gold and one bronze in Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Fast-rising Rezoana Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively to launch India's campaign at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Press Trust of India Yecheon (Korea)
Rezoana Mallick Heena

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively to launch India's campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note, here on Sunday.

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds -- just a tad below her personal best of 53.22s -- to win the gold.

She had also won a gold in the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent in April.

Bhartpreet picked up the second gold for India with a best throw of 55.66m on the opening day of competitions.

Antima Pal won India's third medal of the day -- a bronze -- in the women's 5,000m race with a time of 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sports Asian Games

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

