India win two gold and one bronze in Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively to launch India's campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note, here on Sunday.

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds -- just a tad below her personal best of 53.22s -- to win the gold.

She had also won a gold in the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent in April.

Bhartpreet picked up the second gold for India with a best throw of 55.66m on the opening day of competitions.

Antima Pal won India's third medal of the day -- a bronze -- in the women's 5,000m race with a time of 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds.

Also Read World Boxing Championship: India recreates history, bags four gold medals Mirabai Chanu to lead India at Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Championships: India beat UAE to qualify for knockouts Australia's decision to not play warm-up games fraught with danger: Border Women's National Championships: 8 Railways boxers now reach finals Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of WTC final against India Events like Khelo India Games take sports to new heights, says UP CM Barcelona wins Women's Champions League, beats Wolfsburg by 3-2 in 70th min India defeats Great Britain 4-2 in shoot-out of FIH Pro League match Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen goes down against world No. 5 Vitidsarn