Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian men's hockey team end SA tour with 1-5 loss to the Netherlands

Abhishek (39') scored the lone goal for India while Jip Janssen (10', 28'), Duco Telgenkamp (16'), Tjep Hoedemakers (21'), and Koen Bijen (35') were on target for the Dutch side

Indian hockey team during practice before a game in FIH Pro League 2022-23. Photo: Twitter/TheHockeyIndia

Indian hockey team during practice before a game in FIH Pro League 2022-23. Photo: Twitter/TheHockeyIndia

Press Trust of India Cape Town
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's hockey team ended its tour of South Africa with a disappointing 1-5 drubbing at the hands of the Netherlands here on Sunday.
Abhishek (39') scored the lone goal for India while Jip Janssen (10', 28'), Duco Telgenkamp (16'), Tjep Hoedemakers (21'), and Koen Bijen (35') were on target for the Dutch side, which is world's top-ranked team.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The match began with Netherlands taking an early advantage as Janssen found the back of the net in the 10th minute to give his side the lead.
Despite repeated attacks, India were unable to cover the deficit by the end of the first quarter.
At the start of the second quarter, Telgenkamp (16') doubled his side's lead. Minutes later, Hoedemakers (21') scored the third goal for the Netherlands, building more pressure on India.
Janssen (28') scored late in the second quarter as the Dutch side went into halftime with a 4-0 lead.
India began searching for early goals in the second half, but Bijen (35') managed to get another goal for the Netherlands. Abhishek (39') finally managed to get a goal back for India as the third quarter finished with India trailing 1-5.
India showcased urgency in the final 15 minutes but the Netherlands defence continued to thwart away any signs of attacks.
India, too, remained firm in their defence in the last quarter, not allowing any more goals on their end. The match ended with Netherlands maintaining their 5-1 lead.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

SA vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Proteas double Dutched, history created

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NED Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers play out thrilling tie

Soccer-mad Italy now obsessed with Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner

Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to win Australian Open final vs Medvedev

Phenomenally talented Bopanna shows age no bar: PM Modi on Grand Slam win

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest man to win Grand Slam title

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Netherlands Hockey Team Hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon