Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to win Australian Open final vs Medvedev

Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to take the Australian Open final from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday and clinch his first Grand Slam title.

AP Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic's long domination of the tournament in a semifinal upset.
He's the first Italian to win the Australian Open title.
For 2021 U.S. Open champion Medvedev, the loss was his fifth in six major finals. The third-seeded Medvedev set a record with his fourth five-set match of the tournament and time on court at a major in the Open era, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz's 23:40 at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Medvedev lost back-to-back finals here to Djokovic in 2021 and to Rafael Nadal after holding a two-set lead the following year. He won three five-set matches to reach the championship match this time and had two comebacks from two sets down. Sinner only dropped one set through six rounds in a third-set tiebreaker against Djokovic until his five-set comeback win on Sunday.
 


 
 


 
 

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

