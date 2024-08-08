Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nadal withdraws from US Open, to miss 3rd Grand Slam of the season

Nadal telegraphed this news a week ago after his participation in the 2024 Olympics for Spain ended with a quarterfinal loss

Rafael Nadal, Rafael, Nadal

File Image: Rafael Nadal's announcement on social media was not much of a surprise. (Photo: PTI)

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the US Open on Wednesday, making it the third Grand Slam tournament he's missed this season and raising more questions about his future in tennis at age 38.
Nadal's announcement on social media was not much of a surprise. Yes, he was on the official entry list released last month for New York, but that was more of a formality than anything and did not preclude the 22-time major champion from withdrawing at any point before competition begins Aug. 26.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Plus, Nadal telegraphed this news a week ago after his participation in the 2024 Olympics for Spain ended with a quarterfinal loss in doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz. That followed a second-round loss in singles to rival Novak Djokovic, who left Paris with the men's gold medal.
When he was asked then about playing at the US Open, Nadal paused for a while before responding.
Looks like not. But I'm going to let you know soon, he said. For me, now, I can't give you a clear answer. I need some time, but for me, (it) looks difficult.
Nadal has not announced anything about a possible retirement, but given his age and a recent history of injuries including hip surgery in 2023 and abdominal muscle issues in 2024 that limited his number of matches the past two seasons it seems safe to say he probably does not have much left in him.
He is a four-time champion at the US Open, taking the titles in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. But the absence this time means he will have sat out the hard-court tournament in four of the past five years; the exception was 2022, when he lost in the fourth round to Frances Tiafoe.

More From This Section

Minor wrestler vs ex-WFI chief: Delhi court's final report likely on Sep 27

Legendary players Leander Paes, Amritraj inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

In talks on with 3 Indian cities for potential return in 2026: Formula E

Plans to make India global sporting superpower in place since Covid: Govt

China tries to clean sweep with 8-for-8 in diving gold at Paris Olympics

In 2023, Nadal hurt his hip during the Australian Open in January and was forced to skip the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. This year, he hurt a muscle near the hip during a tuneup event before the Australian Open, so he sat that out. He then played at the French Open in May, but lost in the first round to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev. Nadal opted to skip Wimbledon last month so he wouldn't have to manage the transition from the clay at Roland Garros to the grass at the All England Club, before returning to clay for the Olympics.
Nadal owns a record 14 titles from the French Open, and two apiece from Wimbledon and the Australian Open. His most recent two Slam trophies arrived in 2022, at Melbourne in January and at Paris in June, pushing him ahead of Roger Federer for the then-record of 20 Grand Slam titles for a man.
Federer announced his retirement when he was 41 at the end of the 2022 season, shortly before bidding adieu by teaming with Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup. Both have since been surpassed in the Grand Slam count by Djokovic, who reached 24 by winning last year's US Open.
The draw to set the brackets for the 2024 US Open is scheduled for Aug. 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz reach doubles quarterfinals

Paris 2024: Nadal wins in Olympic singles, to face Djokovic in 2nd round

Paris Olympics: Nadal unsure about singles after doubles win with Alcaraz

Paris Olympics: Djokovic and Nadal could could lock horns in 2nd round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opens Wimbledon with straight-set win

Topics : US Open Rafael Nadal Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon