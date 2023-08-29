National Sports Day 2023: Date, Wishes, Theme, History and Importance

National Sports Day in India is celebrated on 29 August every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand – the legendary hockey champion. The day is also marked to recognize and appreciate the nation's athletes, who have received prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions to various sports.

The primary concept behind observing the National Sports Day is to raise awareness among individuals about the advantages of sports, sportsmanship, collaboration, other than empowering them to pick sports as their profession.

Sports Day: Date and Theme

This year, August 29, 2023 will occur on Tuesday as National Sports Day.

The theme for the National sports day 2023 is "Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society".

National Sports Day 2023: History and Importance

Major Dhyan Chand, one of India's greatest hockey players is honoured annually on National Sports Day. Dhyan Chand played for India in 185 games and scored more than 400 goals between the years 1926 and 1948.

Dhyan Chand began his hockey career with the British Indian Army's regimental team. Dhyan Singh, who performed regimental duties for the majority of the day, practised hockey at night under the moonlight, which is how he got his nickname, Dhyan Chand (in Hindi, Chand means "Moon").

Also Read Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 winner, match results and history IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final after 5-0 thrashing of Japan Hockey Champions Trophy today's matches: IND vs CHN, KOR vs JAP, MAL vs PAK Neeraj Chopra's win at World Athletics Championship: Achievements so far Here's how Neeraj Chopra achieved best fitness ahead of historic feat 'Wanted to throw more than 90m but..': Neeraj Chopra on World Athletics win 'India is proud': President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra Proud moment: 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra's father brims with pride

In acknowledgment of his unlimited contributions to sports, the Indian Government announced his birthday as National Sports Day in 2012, with the desire to inspire the youth to excel in sports.

This decision was also concentrated around promoting games and physical fitness among individuals nationwide. India observed its very National Sports Day on 29 August 2012. The importance of National Sports Day is to urge people to make sports a vital part of their everyday lives to remain fit and healthy.

How can National Sports Day be celebrated?

On the event of Sports Day in India, various athletes are awarded with the renowned National Sports Awards including Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (recently named as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards), Arjuna Grant, Dronacharya Awards and so on.

As part of the Fit India and Khelo India campaigns, various sports competitions are held to celebrate the day. Participants in schools, colleges, and other organisations get registered for National Sports Day 2023.

Happy National Sports Day: Wishes

• On National Sports Day, greetings to all the sports enthusiasts and I salute the sports stars of India, who dedicate their lives to bringing glory to the nation. Happy National Sports Day everyone!

• Life is incomplete without sports, it’s the time to refresh our time so play as much as you can. Enjoy National Sports Day! Best wishes.

• Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. Happy National Sports Day!

• Gold medals won by athletes do not consist of gold but their hardwork and determination and we should never forget it. Happy National Sports Day!

• Hard days are the best because those are the days when champions are made. Happy National Sports Day.