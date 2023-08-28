'India is proud': President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and said his performance will inspire millions of the country's youth.

"India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish his legend grows with more such feats," she said.

Chopra on Sunday scripted history by winning the gold with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final at the Championships in Budapest, Hungary.



Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth.

Also Read World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history Neeraj Chopra's record: The 'Golden Boy' now has everything javelin offers World Athletics 2023, IND vs PAK in javelin throw: Neeraj, Nadeem eye glory The Neeraj Chopra story: A chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon Neeraj Chopra urges MEA to resolve javelin thrower Jena's visa problems Proud moment: 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra's father brims with pride 'He exemplifies excellence': PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra for historic feat Neeraj Chopra's record: The 'Golden Boy' now has everything javelin offers Army congratulates Neeraj Chopra on bagging 1st-ever World Athletics Gold Parul qualifies for Paris Olympics; Men's 4x400M relay team finishes 5th

She said the players have taken Indian athletics to unprecedented heights.

"I wish them many more laurels in the future," the President said.