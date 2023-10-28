close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

No passes, accreditation needed for people to attend National Games in Goa

Meanwhile, Gaude said that all the athletes who have won prizes for the National Games would be given prizes by the state government as per its scheme

National games

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Goa government has opened all the venues of the National Games 2023 for the general public and they can witness the sporting event without the need to have any passes or accreditation, a minister said on Saturday. Goa sports department, in an advisory issued on Thursday, said all the venues will be open for the general public till the end of the National Games on November 9. Talking to PTI, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude said, "An advisory has been issued to all the venue commandants and security in-charges to allow the general public to watch the games. The entry will be without any pass or accreditation card. They will be allowed only in the spectator areas from where they can see the matches." Initially, verbal intimation was given to all the venue commandants and security in-charges that the public should be allowed to watch the matches, he said.
"But there were some complaints that people were not allowed despite the availability of empty seats in the stadium," he said. Gaude said that the advisory has been issued to give clear instruction to the concerned persons.
Meanwhile, Gaude said that all the athletes who have won prizes for the National Games would be given prizes by the state government as per its scheme.
The National Games 2023 were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Fatorda on October 26. Various tournaments under the National Games are being held at more than 20 venues spread across Goa.

Also Read

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Is 28% GST applicable on video games, esports? Here's what ESFI says

Esports at Asian Games 2023: Who are India's medal hopes at Hangzhou?

Goa declares paid holiday on K'taka poll day; Oppn, industry bodies fume

Goa's first Vande Bharat will help in faster connectivity, trade: CM Sawant

How Odisha shows the way in harnessing PPPs to make India a sporting power

Their unwavering drive to excel truly inspirational: PM Modi hails athletes

Kush Maini joins young driver development programme of Alpine F1 team

Pacer Brydon Carse replaces injured Topley in England squad, says ICC

Para Asian Games: Ankur Dhama secures gold in men's 5,000 m T11 event

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : National Games 2022 Goa

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon