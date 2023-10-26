close
Their unwavering drive to excel truly inspirational: PM Modi hails athletes

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Asian Para Games medalists for their stunning displays of talent

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his happiness after the Indian athletes bagged "an unprecedented" 73 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark for medal tally | File image | Photo: X @ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his happiness after the Indian athletes bagged "an unprecedented" 73 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark for medal tally.
PM Modi took to X to congratulate Asian Para Games medalists for their stunning displays of talent.
Prime Minister said para-athletes' victory filled every Indian heart with "immense joy" and described Indian players' commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational.
"A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," PM Modi wrote on X.
India para-athletes on Thursday created history as it registered its highest-ever gold medal tally at the Asian Para Games after earning the 16th gold.
India topped their 2018 Asian Para Games medal tally of 72 at the ongoing edition in Hangzhou, China. So far in the game India bagged 73 medals in the ongoing edition.
This time India has sent 303 athletes - 191 men and 112 women - to the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games which is the largest contingent to the continental event.

Topics : Narendra Modi Asian Para Games athletes

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

