Para Asian Games: Ankur Dhama secures gold in men's 5,000 m T11 event

The event did not feature a bronze medal, with Hong Kong Li Chun Fi getting the last spot with timings of 18:41.40 minutes

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

ANI Others
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
It is raining medals for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou as the para-athlete Ankur Dhama made the nation proud with a gold medal in men's 5000 m T11 final on Monday.
By clocking the timings of 16:37.29 minutes, Ankur walked away with the gold.
The silver medal went to Krygyzstan's Abduvalie with the timings of 17:18.74 minutes.
The event did not feature a bronze medal, with Hong Kong Li Chun Fi getting the last spot with timings of 18:41.40 minutes.
India has a total of 17 medals in the event so far, with six gold, six silver and five bronze medals.
India has bagged 11 of these medals in athletics itself, with five gold, three silver and bronze medals each.
India's tally of 72 medals at last Para Asian Games in Indonesia back in 2018 is country's best ever performance at the event.
The fourth Para Asian Games will go on from October 22 to October 28.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

