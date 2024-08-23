Business Standard
Ons Jabeur withdraws from US Open 2024 because of shoulder injury

US Open 2023. Photo: US Open Twitter

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Ons Jabeur, the 2022 U.S. Open women's runner-up, withdrew from this year's tournament Thursday because of a shoulder injury.
Jabeur was to be the No. 17 seed in the tournament that begins Monday. The U.S. Tennis Association said Elise Mertens, the next-highest player eligible to be seeded, will become the No. 33 seed.
Jabeur has struggled with injuries recently, pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Washington before losing to Naomi Osaka in her lone match in Montreal. She wrote in an Instagram post Thursday that her shoulder had not recovered in time to allow her to play at Flushing Meadows.
The Tunisian also reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

