Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Chennai Grand Masters: Top ranked Erigaisi to face Gujarathi in 1st round

Chennai Grand Masters: Top ranked Erigaisi to face Gujarathi in 1st round

Erigaisi will play for the first time in India after crossing the historic 2800 ELO ranking mark when he takes the board.

Chess Olympiad

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World No. 4 Indian chess grandmaster and top seed Arjun Erigaisi will open his Chennai Grand Masters campaign against compatriot Vidit Gujarathi, starting here on Tuesday.

Erigaisi will play for the first time in India after crossing the historic 2800 ELO ranking mark when he takes the board.

The eight-player strong classical event will see Aravindh Chithambaram take on Iranian Amin Tabatabaei, Vachier-Lagrave Maxime will face Maghsoodloo Parham and American Grandmaster Levon Aronian will play Alexey Sarana in the opening round.

The second edition of the seven round competition will also feature a Challengers event featuring female players for the first time.

 

Organised by MGD1 with ChessBase India, and sponsored by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, the tournament will be held at the 1,100-seat Anna Centenary Library.

The event will also feature two Indian women -- Harika Dronavalli and Vaishali Rameshbabu.

More From This Section

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

IOA submits 'Letter of Intent' to host the 2036 Olympics in India

Manika Batra, Manika, Batra, Olympic

WTT Champions: Manika Batra upsets Scozs, advances to quarterfinals

red Tennis Court

Sofia Kenin advances to WTA Tokyo final, continues impressive comeback

Golf

Rayhan's stellar performance earns tied second at International Series

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Wrestlers cleared to compete in senior wrestling championship: Mandaviya

The Challengers participants, will fight for a prize pool of Rs 20 lakh, with the winner taking home Rs six lakh and a direct berth in the Masters next year.

In the Challenger category, Vaishali will take on Mendonca Leon Luke while Harika will play Pranav V.

In the other two matches, Raunak Sadhwani will face off against Karthikeyan Murali while Pranesh M will play Abhimanyu Puranik.

The Challengers event, which is introduced for this year, will give Indian prodigies the chance to compete in top-level tournaments.

D Gukesh had won the inaugural edition last year but will miss this year's competition as he is preparing for the world championships title against Ding Liren of China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paddy Upton

'Mind Guru' Paddy Upton to train Gukesh ahead of World title shot

Chess board

All India FIDE Rating Open Chess: Shraddha beats Kirti in third round

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen

Mumba Masters stuns Alpine Sg Pipers 14-5, Carlsen loses to Maxime

Vidit Gujrathi

Vidit Gujrathi says Chess has always lacked a bit of professionalism

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen

Anand, Carlsen play out a draw in opening day of Global Chess League

Topics : CHESS Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon