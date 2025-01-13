Business Standard

Australian Open: Coco Gauff starts with straight-sets win over Sofia Kenin

Australian Open: Coco Gauff starts with straight-sets win over Sofia Kenin

The 2023 U.S. Open champion is wearing a Marvel-inspired bodysuit and skirt at Melbourne Park and she's radiating confidence and calm.

AP Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Coco Gauff had a little difficulty adjusting to the sun at one end of Rod Laver Arena and dropped an early service game but quickly settled into a rhythm to start her Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win Monday over 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

Third-seeded Gauff won the title at the WTA Finals last November and started this season by helping the U.S. to victory at the United Cup last week, a run that gives her a chance to move atop the rankings.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion is wearing a Marvel-inspired bodysuit and skirt at Melbourne Park and she's radiating confidence and calm.

 

I knew going in it was going to be difficult, but you know I'm happy with how I played, she said of the 1-hour, 20-minute win over Kenin, who at No. 81 is a much tougher opponent than her ranking suggests.

I mean (I) could serve better, but like on that side I was struggling to see the ball, Guaff said, pointing to one baseline on the main show court that was bathed in sun. So I'm just happy that I was able to manage through that.

Another 20-year-old American, Alex Michelsen, produced the biggest win of his young career with a 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 first-round upset of 2023 Australian runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Michelsen's three booming service returns in the ninth game of the fourth set helped him earn a vital break against the 11th-seeded Tsitsipas and, after shaking off jitters on his own serve, he closed out for his first ever victory over a player ranked in the top 20.

Gauff went into her opening round on a streak of winning 33 matches against players ranked outside the Top 50, dating to a loss to Kenin at Wimbledon 2023.

It was tough going early, with Gauff converting an early break before Kenin got back on serve at 2-2, hitting deep ground strokes and getting good bounce off the hard court.

But Gauff, who had five aces and four double-faults in her first two service games, lifted her tempo, started taking the ball earlier and won four of the next five games. She finished the match with 12 aces and nine double-faults, and saved seven of the eight breakpoints she faced. She also had 28 winners, including two rifling backhands on key points in the second set, and 13 unforced errors.

The draw presented another tough trip to Australia for Kenin. It was the third straight year Kenin faced a Grand Slam champion in the first round in Australia, and her fourth consecutive first-round exit here.

Guaff will next play Jodie Burrage of Britain. Also advancing from early matches were No. 12 Diana Shnaider, No. 23 Magdalena Frech and No. 25 Liudmila Samsonova.

After a stop-start Day 1 on Sunday, including more than six hours of rain, Monday's packed program also includes matches for 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, defending champion Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and women's No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

