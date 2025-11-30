Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Recognise your child's potential and stand by them: Anju Bobby George

Recognise your child's potential and stand by them: Anju Bobby George

The message, in George's words, was clear: understand your child, recognise the talent hidden within them, and stand by them - then success will never be far

Anju Bobby George

Anju Bobby George (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Parents play the most crucial role in identifying and nurturing a child's abilities, said former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George.

She began training at the age of five. "People in the neighbourhood would ask my mother why she was sending me into sports? The mother replied, 'I can see her potential in sports'," George said at an event held on Saturday.

Ignoring what others said, she firmly supported her. She would stand in the scorching sun the entire day while her daughter trained.

The message, in George's words, was clear: understand your child, recognise the talent hidden within them, and stand by them - then success will never be far.

 

George, a former Indian athlete, Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, Khel Ratna recipient, and Padma Shri awardee, shared these thoughts at the 21st Foundation Day celebration of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School.

Also Read

The Sports Women Huddle was held in Mumbai this month.

Indian women athletes aim for bigger slice of booming sports market

Athletics, sports, track and field

UK backs London's push to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships

Fauja Singh

Who was Fauja Singh, the 'Turbaned Tornado' who ran a full marathon at 100?

Transgender flag

After UPenn ban, US top court agrees to hear case on transgender athletes

BSE, Stock Markets

RBI's rate decision, global trends likely to drive markets this week

Shishir Jaipuria, chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, addressed the gathering and highlighted the school's 21-year journey. He said, "Our educational philosophy is based on the three pillars of new-age learning - ?relevance, resilience, and reflection. We focus on fostering leadership and future readiness in our learners."  Dhwani Jaipuria, director of the Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group, said that every child is unique and possesses a different talent.

The event, themed 'Sadbhav -? The Strength of Our Bonds', highlighted the values of unity, harmony, and shared humanity.

During the event, George also recalled an incident from 2004, when she missed winning a medal for India due to illness. But she persevered, and the next time, she won gold.

She encouraged students, saying, "Dream big. Even if you stumble or fall, tell yourself - ?You are good enough. So dream, and keep dreaming. Success will surely follow."  She also urged the children to give back to society, saying that whatever they achieve or learn, they should return it to the community with a spirit of gratitude.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India vs Oman hockey highlights

India vs Oman HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup: India thrash Oman 17-0 to stay undefeated

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams, match time, streaming

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 points table

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Belgium, Spain standing

India vs Chile hockey highlights

India vs Chile HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup: India thrash Chile 7-0 to start campaign on high

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Check full squads of all participating teams

Topics : Anju Bobby George Female athletes athletes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon