Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Belgium, Spain standing

The much-anticipated Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 began today in India, with teams from Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D in action. The hosts, India, also kicked off their campaign against Chile in the final match of the day. They started on a high with a massive 7–0 win over Chile to go top of the Pool B points table, with the same three points but a higher goal difference.
Earlier in the day in Pool A, Germany defeated South Africa, while Ireland edged past Canada 4–3 in a tight contest in Madurai. Over in Pool C, Argentina produced a strong performance to beat Japan 4–1 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, followed by Pool D side Spain registering a commanding 8–0 win over Egypt in Madurai.
The Pool C clash between New Zealand and the People’s Republic of China saw the Kiwis prevail 5–3 in an entertaining encounter in Chennai. In another Pool D fixture, Belgium delivered the biggest victory of the day with a dominant 12–1 triumph over Namibia. The action concluded with Pool B contenders Switzerland comfortably beating Oman 4–0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.
Teams from Pools E and F will be in action on Saturday.
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Points table
Pool A:
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|–1
|0
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Pool B:
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Oman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|4
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-7
|0
Pool C:
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|–2
|0
|4
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
Pool D:
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3
|2
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3
|3
|Egypt
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-8
|0
|4
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-11
|0