Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Belgium, Spain standing



A total of 24 teams are participating in the 2025 Junior Hockey World Cup in India, divided into six pools of four teams each.





Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

The much-anticipated Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 began today in India, with teams from Pool A, Pool B, Pool C, and Pool D in action. The hosts, India, also kicked off their campaign against Chile in the final match of the day. They started on a high with a massive 7–0 win over Chile to go top of the Pool B points table, with the same three points but a higher goal difference.
 
Earlier in the day in Pool A, Germany defeated South Africa, while Ireland edged past Canada 4–3 in a tight contest in Madurai. Over in Pool C, Argentina produced a strong performance to beat Japan 4–1 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, followed by Pool D side Spain registering a commanding 8–0 win over Egypt in Madurai. 
 
 
The Pool C clash between New Zealand and the People’s Republic of China saw the Kiwis prevail 5–3 in an entertaining encounter in Chennai. In another Pool D fixture, Belgium delivered the biggest victory of the day with a dominant 12–1 triumph over Namibia. The action concluded with Pool B contenders Switzerland comfortably beating Oman 4–0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.
 
Teams from Pools E and F will be in action on Saturday.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Points table

Pool A:
 
Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Germany 1 1 0 0 4 3
2 Ireland 1 1 0 0 1 3
3 Canada 1 0 0 1 –1 0
4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 -4 0
 
Pool B:
 
Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 India 1 1 0 0 7 3
2 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 4 3
3 Oman 1 0 0 1 -4 0
4 Chile 1 0 0 1 -7 0
 
Pool C:
 
Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 3 3
2 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 3
3 China 1 0 0 1 –2 0
4 Japan 1 0 0 1 -3 0
 
Pool D:
 
Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 11 3
2 Spain 1 1 0 0 8 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 -8 0
4 Namibia 1 0 0 1 -11 0
 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

