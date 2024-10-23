Business Standard
Rodrygo doubtful for 'El Clasico' after muscle injury in Champions League

Rodrygo was substituted by Aurlien Tchouamni in the 85th minute of Madrid's 5-2 come-from-behind victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is doubtful for Saturday's clasico against Barcelona after leaving Tuesday's Champions League match because of a muscle injury.

Rodrygo was substituted by Aurlien Tchouamni in the 85th minute of Madrid's 5-2 come-from-behind victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said it is unlikely Rodrygo will play against Barcelona. The Brazil forward is expected to undergo further tests before Saturday's home game.

Madrid trails Barcelona by three points in the Spanish league standings.

Rodrygo had ice wrapped around his right leg after leaving the field Tuesday.

 

The injury came just before Rodrygo assisted in Madrid's third goal by Lucas Vzquez, which put the team ahead after a 2-0 deficit in the first half.


First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

