Sailor Vishnu qualifies for successive Olympics, targets medal in LA 2028

Asian Games bronze medallist Vishnu Sarvanan became the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics as he made the cut at the World Championships here on Wednesday.

A Subedar from the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node, the 24-year-old secured qualification for the upcoming Paris Games by finishing 26th out of 152 participants in ILCA-7.

He thus becomes the first Indian sailor to make the cut for Paris 2024.

Vishnu secured the top rank among Asian countries, surpassing gold medallists from Singapore in the Asian Games and medal winners from Hong Kong and Thailand in the Continental Qualifiers.

Vishnu concluded the competition with an overall score of 174. Following the standard rule, his least score of 49 in a race was subtracted, resulting in a net score of 125.

The weather condition was windy and at its challenging best at the Adelaide Sailing Club, taking a toll on the sailors.

'Numb fingers, legs destroyed'



So gruelling has been the race that Vishnu's fingers have become "numb" and "legs are destroyed".

"I can't even hold my phone now, fingers have become numb, legs are destroyed. But it's all worth it. You get to go to Olympics," Vishnu told PTI.

The ILCA 7 race refers to a specific category within the ILCA (International Laser Class Association) sailing class.

The ILCA 7 is a type of sailboat, specifically a single-handed dinghy designed for racing.

Sailors in ILCA 7 category races need to master various sailing techniques, including tacking (changing direction into the wind) and gybing (changing direction with the wind at the stern).

It requires physical fitness and endurance as sailors need to be agile and capable of making quick adjustments and balance the boat with his body weight -- taking the whole pressure on the spine.

Vishnu could not qualify from the Asian Championships in Thailand in December and he took the setback in his stride.

"Setback is always nice to have. It kept me focused. Here all in the top-10 were above 35 years, more than 10 years older to me. I can learn from their experience. It's good for me," he added.

At Tokyo Olympics, Vishnu competed in the men's laser category and finished 20th in a field of 35.

Making it to the finals is the target for Paris Olympics, while the ultimate target is to get a medal at Los Angeles 2028.

"In reality top 15 will be my goal, but if I make top-10 and reach the medal race it will be very good. I know how difficult it is going to be. Let's see how it goes," he said.

"For me, 2028 is the real chance where I can win an Olympic medal. I've age on my side and will have time to improve."



Role model Neeraj sir



Sailing may not be a followed sport in the country but he believes that it can be made popular by winning a medal, like Neeraj Chopra has done in javelin throw.

"True, it's still not very popular. But it will be when I win an Olympic medal, just like Neeraj sir. I hope I can be the one who can inspire a generation," he said.

The sport requires heavy investment in terms of equipment and boat, something he could afford because his father, Ramachandran Saravanan, was a retired Army officer and former sailor.

"It depends on how you integrate it into the culture. With our extensive coastline, establishing a base in each coastal school, supported by the government, can involve a one-time investment in limited equipment that can last for 20 years," said the 2019 Under-21 World Championship bronze medallist.

"This way, children can gain knowledge about the sport, similar to playing football or cricket in school. Many of us played these sports at some point, even if we didn't necessarily pursue them further," he concluded.

Vishnu was first coached by Alex Dennishook and for last two years he is being trained by Milan Vujasinovic under TOPS.