Kashyap defends Gopichand over 'middle class family struggle' comment

Kashyap defends Gopichand over 'middle class family struggle' comment

Kashyap pointed out that the lack of a safety net for athletes, who don't reach the top, is a significant issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Former Commonwealth Games badminton champion Parupalli Kashyap has expressed strong support for Pullela Gopichand's recent comments on the challenges faced by middle-class families, emphasising that his coach's remarks accurately reflect the harsh realities of India's sporting ecosystem.

Kashyap pointed out that the lack of a safety net for athletes, who don't reach the top, is a significant issue and described Gopichand's call for caution as "pragmatic, not pessimistic.

"Gopi sir's recent remarks about the challenges middle-class families face in pursuing sports as a career resonate deeply with the realities of India's sporting ecosystem," the 2014 CWG champion posted in X'.

 

"He's absolutely right to highlight the lack of a safety net for athletes who don't reach the top. In a country where success in sports outside of cricket rarely guarantees financial security or societal respect, his call for caution is pragmatic, not pessimistic.

"The middle class, often tethered to the promise of stable jobs and education, risks everything by banking on athletic glory when the odds are stacked against them less than 1% make it big, and even fewer sustain a livelihood post-career.

Rather than viewing Gopichand's comments as discouraging, the former world No. 6 framed them as a call to action a wake-up call to address the systemic gaps in India's sports ecosystem.

"Look at the examples he cited: national champions relegated to junior clerk roles or Olympic medallists struggling in dead-end sports quota jobs, facing humiliation rather than honour.

"India's infrastructure may be improving, but without robust systems to skill up athletes for alternative careers or ensure dignity in retirement, the dream of sporting success remains a gamble most can't afford.

"Gopi sir's not discouraging passion he's urging a hard look at the structural gaps that leave most athletes high and dry. It's a wake-up call we need to heed," the former Olympian added.

Former shuttler Guru Sai Dutt also took to social media to extend his support to Gopichand.

When the fear of security and stability overshadows the passion to pursue sports, we, as a nation, fail to cultivate the right environment for the values we cherish, he wrote on Instagram.

What Gopi sir is advocating for is the establishment of systems that provide support and reassurance to those fully committed to the sport, through initiatives that nurture and encourage their growth.

His statement is not meant to discourage children from taking up the sport, but rather to call on everyone to create long-term growth opportunities. It's crucial that we all understand and make this distinction clear, he added.

Legendary Gopichand recently raged a debate by suggesting that children from middle-class families should not pursue sports professionally, citing the lack of a safety net for athletes who fail to reach the top.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pullela Gopichand Badminton

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

