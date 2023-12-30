Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Savita Punia to lead Indian women in hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Ranchi

Savita Punia will continue to lead the side and Vandana Katariya will be her deputy as Hockey India named an 18-member Indian women's team for the Olympic Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Ranchi

Indian women's hockey team

Indian women's hockey team. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the side and Vandana Katariya will be her deputy as Hockey India on Saturday named an 18-member Indian women's team for the Olympic Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Ranchi from January 13 to 19.
India will take the field in Ranchi looking to finish as one of the top three teams in the competition and secure qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi is an important tournament on our Paris Olympics journey. It is imperative that we live up to the expectations and all the players in the squad are working to secure qualification," Indian Women's chief coach Janneke Schopman said in a release.
"After careful consideration, we have chosen a well-balanced team with immense skill and experience in all departments. Also, Savita and Vandana have faced high-pressure situations numerous times in their career so far. They are well equipped to guide the rest of the team as the Captain and Vice-Captain," she added.
Savita has recently won her third consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award, while veteran forward Vandana became the first-ever women player from India to complete 300 caps.
India have been placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy, and the United States, while Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic will battle it out in Pool A.
India will open their campaign against the United States on January 13, followed by a match against New Zealand on January 14. They will go up against Italy in the last Pool B match on January 16.
Squad:

Goalkeepers: 1. Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya.

Also Read

Germany, Spain tours part of our Asian Games preparation: Savita Punia

Indian women's hockey captain Savita up for challenge from top teams

Indian women beat Spain 3-0 to win Spanish Federation hockey tournament

Asian Games 2023: 3 hat-tricks as India beat Hong Kong 13-0 in women hockey

Asiad 2023: Indian women's hockey coach says handling pressure will be key

Punia urges govt to restart wrestling activities in view of Paris Olympics

AITA hopeful of getting clearance for travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup

India's got talent: From Asian Games win to hosting Cricket World Cup

PKL 2023: Patna Pirates outgun Haryana Steelers, come back in form

National Games 2023: More than 20 athletes fail dope tests in Goa edition

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hockey Indian Hockey Team 2024 Olympics Ranchi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon