PKL 2023: Patna Pirates outgun Haryana Steelers, come back in form

Three-time champions Patna Pirates scored a facile 46-33 victory over Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here Friday

Sachin from Patna Pirates (Photo: Twitter/ @PatnaPirates)

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three-time champions Patna Pirates scored a facile 46-33 victory over Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here Friday.
Manjeet, who logged in 13 points, and Krishan Dhull, who scored five points, were the best performers for the Pirates.
The game began on a cagey note as only five points were scored in the opening five minutes.
The Steelers led 4-1 and swelled it to an 8-3 advantage when they reduced the Pirates to just one man.
But Sachin came to the Pirates' rescue tagging two defenders to prevent an 'all out'.
He then followed it up with a brilliant solo tackle on Vinay to inflict a 'super tackle'.
The Pirates trailed 7-8 at the 10th-minute mark and levelled the scores three minutes later when skipper Neeraj Kumar executed a 'super tackle'.
Sudhakar produced a moment of magic in the 15th minute when he twisted past Jaideep Dahiya and Ashish and the 'all out' came right after as the Pirates led 15-10.
Pirates went into the interval with a three-point lead at 18-15.
Their defence was on song in the second half as they got six tackle points in 10 minutes, which paved the way for a second 'all out'.
It was pure domination thereon from the Pirates as they took a massive 16-point lead which they easily defended.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

