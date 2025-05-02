New kid on the brand wagon: IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight

Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned heads when he was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions — at just 14 years of age. Then he went on to set the stage alight, smashing a 100 off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Blazing 11 sixes and seven boundaries, Suryavanshi now holds the record for the fastest century in T20 history — a feat that has not only electrified fans but also piqued the interest of brands eager to sign him for endorsements.

Promising as his entry into