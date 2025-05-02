Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / New kid on the brand wagon: IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight

New kid on the brand wagon: IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight

Blazing 11 sixes and seven boundaries, Suryavanshi now holds the record for the fastest century in T20 history

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Premium

Brand experts say that while the young prodigy has already created history, there’s a concern that the sudden fame could overwhelm him. (Photo: Reuters)

Roshni ShekharSharleen Dsouza Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned heads when he was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions — at just 14 years of age. Then he went on to set the stage alight, smashing a 100 off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans, sending the crowd into a frenzy. 
Blazing 11 sixes and seven boundaries, Suryavanshi now holds the record for the fastest century in T20 history — a feat that has not only electrified fans but also piqued the interest of brands eager to sign him for endorsements. 
Promising as his entry into
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Indian brands Gujarat Titans Indian Cricket

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon