Top 10 upcoming games to look forward to in 2023, all you need to know

The pandemic helped the gaming market in India to surge exponentially, with people now willing to pay to play more than ever. As per the analysts, more than 24 million Indians are added to the payment linked gaming market.

The Indian gaming sector is likely to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025, developing at a CAGR of 28-30%. The number of gamers in the country is likely to grow from 420 million in 2022 to 450 million by 2023, to 500 million by 2025.

From action-packed shooter games to strategic games, as technology advances and game developers continue to make new content, there seems to be another game to attempt every day. Fortunately for gamers, there are many advantages to playing video games that will inspire you to stay hooked to your joystick.

Top 10 upcoming games: Insights

Below are the 10 most anticipated Switch games for the months ahead in 2023:

• Armoured Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - This time the gaming developer is focusing on something else after Elden Ring. 10 years later after the arrival of Armored Core 5, FromSoftware will release Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon across every stages at some point in 2023. There's little detail right now, but it's great to know that this incredible mech-action game is making its return this year.

Release date: August 25, 2023.

• Under the Waves-This is another story driven game from Parallel Studios and publisher Quantic Dream that is set to bring us down into the depths of the ocean as expert driver Stan. With a lot of secrets down in the depths, we're set to follow Stan as he battles with a life-changing misfortune in isolation, with occasions said to get dreamlike and odd. It absolutely has a fascinating idea in an alternate techno-futuristic 1970s that will likewise permit us to investigate the North Sea.

Release date: August 29, 2023.

• Baldur's Gate 3- After its grand launch on PC, Baldur's Gate 3 is now barrelling towards its PS5 launch date in September. Make no mistake, this is undoubtedly one of the most amazing RPGs of the year. Regardless of whether you're a D&D fan, this is an enjoyable experience from developer Larian.

Release date: September 6, 2023.

• Fae Farm- Fae Farm is another farming sim where you're developing your own comfortable corner of captivated world. Playable solo or with up to three companions, you'll raise magical animals, investigate the supernatural domains, and make companions (or more) with local people. Additionally, the cozier your house is, the better your experience will be.

Release date: September 8, 2023.

• The Crew Motorfest- The Group Motorfest is Ubisoft's take on Forza Horizon, with the open-world racing experience bringing us down to Hawaii. This is nothing but a playable car festival, with an ever changing activity program offering things like live occasions, campaign missions, races, and more through playlists. It comes with more than 600 cars as well.

Release date: September 14, 2023.

• Lies of P- Lies of P is presenting an extremely dark, twisted edition of the classic Pinocchio story (though if you ask me, it’s pretty dark already). With Soulslike combat, Lies of P will see you striking a balance among truth and lie by requesting that you settle on choices that will straightforwardly influence the game's story.

Release date: September 19, 2023.

• Party Animals- Party animals has been at the highest point of the steam most wishlisted chart for a long while. This physics-based party game has various modes for yourself as well as your friends to appreciate from Last Stand to Arcade, which offers various guidelines per match.

Release date: September 20, 2023.

• Payday 3-This long-awaited sequel sees the Payday crew making a return from criminal retirement to manage with a brand fresh danger. This time we're moving to New York for some heist activity, with the typical emphasis on arranging going on close by the explosive confusion.

Release date: September 21, 2023.

• Assassin's Creed Mirage- Get ready to be ferried to Baghdad by this Assassin's Creed Mirage, as Bassim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Mirage will be a story driven activity experience that looks set to pay homage to the first experience of the first Assassin's Creed that began the series, just with present day highlights and mechanics.

Release date: October 5, 2023.

• Detective Pikachu Returns- The much anticipated sequel is at long last on the way and it's carrying with it a talking 'Chu. The coffee loving Pikachu is harder to talk to than at any other time, and will collaborate with Tim Goodman back to address secrets in Ryme City. The team will need assistance from other Pokemon to handle these scratchers.

Release date: October 6, 2023.