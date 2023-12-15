West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle grooves to hook step of Dunki song

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reacted to former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle’s ‘killer’ dance moves to the Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya, and promised he would meet to do the hook step with the "universe boss".

Shah Rukh wrote seeing the grooves of Gayle, “And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha."

Lutt Putt Gaya: About the song

Shah Rukh unveiled last month the first track from the film, Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya. The actor wrote on the X (Twitter), "Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata (If I jumped more during the song, I would have flown away). I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega (I hope this romance will definitely put up a tent in @taapsee and your hearts)."

He also then further added, "@arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, @safirock and @ganeshacharyaa for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out now - https://bit.ly/LuttPuttGaya-Dunki #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."



The song begins the story of Hardy (Shah Rukh), who falls in love with Manu (Taapsee Pannu) while she defends him from the outside world.

Shah Rukh Khan and Chris Gayle

In the inaugural season of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Shah Rukh’s team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had acquired Gayle. Following 16 matches across two seasons with KKR, Gayle was later bought in the 2011 auction by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Dunki: About the movie

In addition to Shah Rukh and Taapsee, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Grover appear in Dunki. a production of Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan's Rajkumar Hirani Films, Jio Studios, with Red Chillies Entertainment. Dunki, which was written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, is a touching tale about four friends' efforts to reach foreign lands.\

It shows the difficult but life-changing journey they are about to take to realise their dreams. Drawn from real life experiences, Dunki is an adventure of affection and friendship that unites these different stories, and gives humorous and heartbreaking answers. The release date for Dunki is set for December 21, 2023.