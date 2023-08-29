Confirmation

WFI elections: SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

WFI elections: SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.
Why should we entertain this ? You go to the high court instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition, the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WFI Wrestling Federation of India sports Wrestling

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

