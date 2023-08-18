Wrestler Vinesh undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai, vows to come back strong

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who pulled out of Asian Games due to a knee injury, on Thursday underwent a surgery in Mumbai and vowed to come back stronger.

Phogat, who was at the forefront of the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had got a direct entry to the Hangzhou Asian Games but suffered an injury while training on August 13.

Phogat posted a picture on X, formerly twitter, with her doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala, who operated on her left knee.

"Whenever I have fallen, you have stood by my side against all odds. Just like my faith in god, my faith in you is beyond measurable. Today I look at you as not just my doctor but someone I look up to for life-advice," she wrote.

"Every conversation with you gives me confidence, hopefulness and clarity. I thank you with everything sir.

"I'm sure we will bounce back stronger than before and look back at this period as a small stepping stone to what waits ahead," she added.

