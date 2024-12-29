Business Standard

Wanted to confute critics who doubted my ability to excel: Nitish Reddy

Wanted to confute critics who doubted my ability to excel: Nitish Reddy

Reddy's 114 formed the cornerstone of India's first innings score of 369 and attracted a lot of attention on the young batter

Press Trust of India Melbourne
Dec 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Nitish Reddy wanted to confute his critics and the naysayers who doubted his ability to excel in Test format, and the gritty century at the iconic MCG was his way of conveying that he belongs to highest level of cricket.

A few former players, including a former chairman of selectors, were sceptical about Reddy's elevation as a Test player but with 293 runs in six innings and a batting average of 58-plus, he has answered them back in a befitting manner.

Reddy's 114 formed the cornerstone of India's first innings score of 369 and attracted a lot of attention on the young batter.

 

Did you ever feel that you will be highest scorer in this team?  "Some people doubted me, like a youngster who played IPL, can't perform in such a big series. I know a lot of people did talk like that," Reddy said, sharing his frustration after the end of fourth day's play.

"I just want to make them feel wrong about what they have said about me and that's what I am doing, I want people to know that I am here to give my 100 percent for Indian team," the 21-year-old said and his plain speaking was as aggressive as his purposeful batting.

Asked how he looks at the past one month during which his life changed, he was quick to reply: "I guess for you guys, it is like one or two months. For me, it's like, I can see my my past two to three years. How hard I've been working on my batting and bowling."  A lot of people don't know that Reddy had hired side-arm throwdown experts before the start of 2024 IPL and practised against them with speed of deliveries cranking up to 145 clicks from around 18 yards.

"After the first IPL season, I realised what I have to improve my batting and I came up with a plan. When I got the off-season, I worked a lot on my batting and that's what is giving results now. It's not about the one month and two months, I have done the work from last two-three years to be here."  The sacrifices made by his family is well documented and the Australian media was also keen to know about the man behind the player and the role of his father Mutyalu.

"To be honest, my father had 25 years of service in central government and when I was a nobody, and hadn't played a state-level game, the first person who believed in me was my father," he was a touch emotional.

He believed in me and he resigned from his job for me. He would take me to the ground, gym, always he wanted to be with me. He made a lot of sacrifices. If I have to tell about him, time won't be sufficient but I am so grateful to have a father like him."  "I helped my team in a difficult situation to where we can fight back strongly. So that was a special century for me and for my father as well.

Talk about Virat Kohli, the man he looked up to when he decided to pursue the game, and he said it was a surreal moment to see his idol give him a standing ovation.

"I have been watching Virat from my childhood. He is my idol and now finally I have played with him. When he scored a hundred in Perth, I was at the non-striker's end. I felt so happy.

"Now, I scored a century, he appreciated me. He came to me and said that 'you really played well, you got the team back in the game'. I always dreamt about that moment and finally when he talked with me, that's the best moment for me," he said as his face beamed.

Asked about the chase on the final day, Reddy said: "First we have to take their last wicket. We will come back strongly and rectify our mistakes from the first innings.

Dec 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

