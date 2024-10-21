Business Standard
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Deshwal led Jaipur Pink Panthers to a thrilling win over Bengal Warriorz

Deshwal led Jaipur Pink Panthers to a thrilling win over Bengal Warriorz

Fazel Atrachali and Bengal Warriorz began the game very well, with the defensive unit working in tandem to foil a flurry of Jaipur Pink Panther attacks in the early exchanges

Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaipur Pink Panthers scored a hard-fought 39-34 win over Bengal Warriorz in a thrilling contest at the Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday.

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, captain Arjun Deshwal scored 15 points, while Nitin Dhankar registered 13 points for the Bengal Warriorz.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fazel Atrachali and Bengal Warriorz began the game very well, with the defensive unit working in tandem to foil a flurry of Jaipur Pink Panther attacks in the early exchanges.

Both sides were patient in the first phase of play, with the Bengal Warriorz working hard to hold onto a slender lead.

 

But at the midway stage of the first half, Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Deshwal wrestled the momentum away from the Bengal Warriorz.

Shortly after, a solid tackle by Abhijeet Malik helped inflict an ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz, which helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers storm into the lead.

More From This Section

PKL 2024 matches on October 20

PKL 2024 matches on Oct 20: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

Dabang Delhi full schedule

PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Sachin Tanwar

PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Gujarat Giants

PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Pawan Sehrawat, Kabaddi

PKL 2024: Telugu Titans full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

And even though Bengal Warriorz fought hard after that, it was Jaipur Pink Panthers who finished the first half with a 3-point lead.

At the half-time break, Jaipur Pink Panthers led 21-18.

With just under 10 minutes left in the contest, Malik inflicted an ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz, which helped Jaipur Pink Panthers extend the lead to a 4-point one.

At this point, the score read 29-25 in favour of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

It was an action-packed final phase of the game as Nitin Dhankar brought Bengal Warriorz right back into the contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, who seemed to be one step ahead all through up until then, were suddenly on the backfoot.

But it was Abhishek KS's super tackle that sealed the contest for Jaipur Pink Panthers.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pawan Sehrawat, Kabaddi

PKL 2024: Thalaivas defeat Titans 44-29 to start season 11 with a win

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 today's matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

PKL

PKL: Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi start with victories on opening day

PKL 2024 October 18 matches

PKL 2024 today's matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 captains with commissioner Anupam Goswami

PKL 2024: Commissioner Anupam Goswami aims to boost international interest

Topics : Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon