PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The return of Naveen Kumar will be a huge relief for Dabang Delhi, but the star player has missed a lot of action after his injury and might need some time to get back to his absolute best

Dabang Delhi full schedule

Dabang Delhi full schedule (Pic: X/@DabangDelhiKC)

5 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 is less than a week away as the season opener is set to take place on Friday, October 18, in Hyderabad. This edition of PKL will only be held in three venues, meaning all 12 teams will be in action in Hyderabad for the first leg before moving to Noida for the second leg and finally reaching Pune for the third and final leg. While every team will hope to have the best possible start to their campaign, one team will be especially eager to make a comeback with their star player back in action after missing most of last season due to injury – Dabang Delhi. But how does the team look overall, and what can fans expect from them? Let’s find out with the help of the SWOT analysis of the Dabang Delhi squad for season 11.
 
 
Strengths
 

Dabang Delhi’s biggest strength in season eleven will be their raiding again, as fans have already seen in the last couple of seasons. The pair of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar will again be a tough challenge for opposing teams.
 
Weaknesses
 
While Dabang Delhi’s raiding department looks rock solid, they can be expected to struggle in defence as they do not have a long list of in-form star players in their defensive line-up this time around. This means they have to depend heavily on the new players, which can work as a double-edged sword for the team.
 
Opportunities
 

The limited number of star players means the new and young talents will get ample time to settle down and show fans why they are the league's future. Fans can also expect many unexpected and unorthodox tactics being used by the season eight champions during season 11.
 
Threats
 
The return of Naveen Kumar will be a huge relief for Dabang Delhi, but the star player has missed a lot of action after his injury and might need some time to get back to his absolute best. If he takes a little extra time to recover, Delhi could find themselves in a state of trouble early in the season.

Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
 
Dabang Delhi full squad
 
Ashu Malik, Vikrant, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Manu, Yogesh, Ashish, Siddharth Desai, Mohit, Sandeep, Md Mijanur Rahman, Mohammad Baba Ali, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Gaurav Chhillar, Himanshu, Rahul, Parveen, Rinku Narwal, Vinay
 
Dabang Delhi schedule
 
Dabang Delhi Fixtures
Date Opponent Venue
Fri, 18 Oct 9:00 pm U Mumba Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Mon, 21 Oct 8:00 pm UP Yoddhas Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Sat, 26 Oct 9:00 pm Telugu Titans Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Mon, 28 Oct 8:00 pm Haryana Steelers Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Tue, 29 Oct 9:00 pm Bengaluru Bulls Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Thu, 31 Oct 8:00 pm Patna Pirates Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Tue, 5 Nov 9:00 pm U Mumba Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Thu, 7 Nov 8:00 pm Bengal Warriors Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Fri, 8 Nov 9:00 pm Tamil Thalaivas Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Tue, 12 Nov 9:00 pm Puneri Paltan Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Sat, 16 Nov 9:00 pm Bengaluru Bulls Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Wed, 20 Nov 8:00 pm Gujarat Giants Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Fri, 22 Nov 9:00 pm Jaipur Pink Panthers Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Tue, 26 Nov 9:00 pm Patna Pirates Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Sun, 1 Dec 8:00 pm Tamil Thalaivas Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
Thu, 5 Dec 8:00 pm UP Yoddhas Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Mon, 9 Dec 9:00 pm Puneri Paltan Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Thu, 12 Dec 8:00 pm Telugu Titans Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Sat, 14 Dec 9:00 pm Haryana Steelers Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Mon, 16 Dec 8:00 pm Bengal Warriors Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Sat, 21 Dec 9:00 pm Jaipur Pink Panthers Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune
Mon, 23 Dec 8:00 pm Gujarat Giants Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Dabang Delhi PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details

When will Dabang Delhi start their campaign in PKL 2024?
 
Dabang Delhi will start their PKL 2024 campaign against U Mumba on Friday, October 18.
 
What time will the Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba match on October 18 begin?
 
The match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba on October 18 will start at 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Dabang Delhi's matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live telecast of all Dabang Delhi's matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Dabang Delhi's matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live streaming of all Dabang Delhi's matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

