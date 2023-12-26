Sensex (    %)
                        
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Naveen impresses in big Dabang Delhi win

Captain Naveen Kumar scored 11 raid points as Dabang Delhi registered a thumping 38-29 victory over Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh raiding against Dabang Delhi. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

Captain Naveen Kumar scored 11 raid points as Dabang Delhi registered a thumping 38-29 victory over Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.
Following Monday's masterclass, Naveen also surpassed 1000 raid points in the PKL.
Dabang Delhi took an early 3-0 lead with Naveen and Ashu Malik effecting raids in the third minute. The Delhi side continued to pile on the pressure and reduced the Warriors to two members on the mat.

Moments later, Delhi inflicted the first 'all out' of the match with a fine tackle on Shrikant Jadhav, taking an impressive 9-2 lead. Maninder Singh picked up a couple of raid points for the Warriors, but Delhi still held the lead at 10-5 in the ninth minute.
Ashish, then, effected a couple of brilliant tackles as Dabang Delhi continued to hold the lead at 14-7 in the 14th minute.
Naveen pulled off a running hand touch and reduced the Warriors to just two members in the 16th minute. The Delhi side tackled Nitin Kumar and inflicted another 'all out' just before the break.
At half-time, Dabang Delhi led 23-16.
After the break, Delhi's defence tackled Maninder and Shrikant well to help the team to a massive lead at 27-18. Moments later, Naveen registered his 1000th raid point in PKL.
Naveen kept picking up raid points as Dabang Delhi always held sway to make it a one-sided contest.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

