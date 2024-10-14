PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

With the homecoming of the most successful raider in Pro Kabaddi League's history, Pardeep Narwal, and the addition of multiple exciting new talents, coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls are ready to replicate their performance from season six in PKL 2024 and win their second title. Bengaluru Bulls will start their campaign with the season opener against Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans on Friday, October 18. But what can fans expect from this new Bulls squad? Let’s try to decode the mystery with the help of the SWOT analysis of the team ahead of the new season.
Strengths
Raiding is going to be a strong zone for the season six champions during PKL 2024, as players like Pardeep Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, and Jai Bhagawan provide the Bulls with both left and right raiders who can become handy in the season.
Weaknesses
While raiding will be a strong suit for the Bulls, the lack of experienced players in defence might become an issue for coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat in PKL 2024. Saurabh Nandal will be the only big name in their defensive line-up, meaning they will have to find a quick answer as to who will be taking the mat along with Saurabh to get the best possible start to the season.
Opportunities
The biggest opportunity for the Bulls would be, as quoted by coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat, to show Pardeep Narwal's real potential to other teams. Sehrawat believes that every other coach just used Pardeep after giving him the initial boost during season two, but in PKL 2024, he will show everyone what Pardeep is capable of doing.
Threats
While the Bulls have a good overall squad for the upcoming season with some big names joining the fray, the form of these big names will be a point of concern. If these players fail to play at their full potential, the team will not have much to fall back on.
Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
Bengaluru Bulls full squad
Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sushil, Rohit Kumar, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Akshit, Arulnanthababu, Parteek, Ajinkya Pawar, Pardeep Narwal, Lucky Kumar, Manjeet, Chandranaik M, Hasun Thongkruea, Pramot Saising, Nitin Rawal, Jai Bhagwan, Jatin
Bengaluru Bulls schedule
|
Bengaluru Bulls full fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|18-Oct
|20:00
|Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|20-Oct
|21:00
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|22-Oct
|21:00
|UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|25-Oct
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|29-Oct
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|2-Nov
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|4-Nov
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|9-Nov
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
|Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
|12-Nov
|20:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|16-Nov
|21:00
|Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|18-Nov
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|19-Nov
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|21-Nov
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|25-Nov
|21:00
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|30-Nov
|20:00
|Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex
|3-Dec
|20:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|10-Dec
|21:00
|Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|11-Dec
|20:00
|Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|13-Dec
|21:00
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|17-Dec
|21:00
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|22-Dec
|20:00
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|24-Dec
|20:00
|Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024, live streaming and telecast details
When will Bengaluru Bulls start their campaign in PKL 2024?
Bengaluru Bulls will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Telugu Titans on Friday, October 18.
What time will the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match on October 18 begin?
The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans on October 18 will start at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2024?
The live telecast of all Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2024?
The live streaming of all Bengaluru Bulls' matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.