PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The 2024 season of the Pro Kabaddi League is just around the corner, and the 12 participating teams are all set to give their 100 per cent to secure the ultimate prize at the end of the season. The tournament will kick off on October 18 in Hyderabad, and teams will hope to get the best possible start to their campaign. The first step in doing so is understanding the team compositions. Keeping that in mind, here is the SWOT analysis of last edition’s runner-ups, Haryana Steelers.
Strengths
Haryana’s biggest strength in the upcoming season will be their defence, with retained defenders Rahul Sethpal and Jaideep. The Steelers will also have the services of Iranian star Mohammadreza Shadloui, last season's top defender, making their defensive line something to look out for.
Weaknesses
While defence will be Haryana’s greatest ally, their inexperienced raiding line-up is one department they need to work on before the start of the season. Vinay will be the Steelers' only experienced raider in PKL 2024, which means they will heavily depend on him to perform and lead the other young raiders to compete with the strong raiding lines of other teams.
Opportunities
The long list of inexperienced players also allows them to surprise other teams with unexpected tactics and approaches to the game. With experienced coach Manpreet Singh continuing his role, the Steelers are capable of pulling off surprises.
Threats
One thing the Steelers need to keep an eye on is their dependence on a few star players to get results. While these players have the accolades to fulfil expectations, other teams may target them to keep them in check, potentially exposing the inexperienced side of the team.
Haryana Steelers Full Squad for PKL 2024
Rahul Sethpal, Ghanshyam Magar, Jaideep, Mohit, Vinay, Jaya Soorya NS, Hardeep, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gnana Abhishek, Manikandan S, Sahil, Vikas Jadhav, Sanjay, Manikandan S, Ashish Gill, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra
Haryana Steelers Schedule
|Haryana Steelers Full Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Venue
|Start Time
|19-Oct
|Friday
|Puneri Paltan
|Hyderabad
|20:00
|24-Oct
|Thursday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Hyderabad
|21:00
|28-Oct
|Monday
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Hyderabad
|20:00
|30-Oct
|Wednesday
|U.P. Yoddhas
|Hyderabad
|21:00
|03-Nov
|Sunday
|Bengal Warriorz
|Hyderabad
|20:00
|07-Nov
|Thursday
|Gujarat Giants
|Hyderabad
|21:00
|10-Nov
|Sunday
|Gujarat Giants
|Noida
|20:00
|11-Nov
|Monday
|U Mumba
|Noida
|21:00
|13-Nov
|Wednesday
|Patna Pirates
|Noida
|20:00
|17-Nov
|Sunday
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Noida
|20:00
|18-Nov
|Monday
|Telugu Titans
|Noida
|20:00
|21-Nov
|Thursday
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Noida
|21:00
|23-Nov
|Saturday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Noida
|20:00
|27-Nov
|Wednesday
|Puneri Paltan
|Noida
|21:00
|29-Nov
|Friday
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Noida
|21:00
|04-Dec
|Wednesday
|Bengal Warriorz
|Balewadi
|21:00
|06-Dec
|Friday
|Patna Pirates
|Balewadi
|20:00
|09-Dec
|Monday
|Telugu Titans
|Balewadi
|20:00
|11-Dec
|Wednesday
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Balewadi
|20:00
|14-Dec
|Saturday
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Balewadi
|21:00
|17-Dec
|Tuesday
|U.P. Yoddhas
|Balewadi
|20:00
|22-Dec
|Sunday
|U Mumba
|Balewadi
|21:00
Haryana Steelers PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details
When will Haryana Steelers start their campaign in PKL 2024?
Haryana Steelers will start their PKL 2024 campaign against the defending champions, Puneri Paltan, on Saturday, October 19.
What time will the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match on October 19 begin?
The match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan on October 19 will start at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2024?
The live telecast of all Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2024?
The live streaming of all Haryana Steelers’ matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.