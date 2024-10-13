Business Standard
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

The weight of being the defending champions will be a difficult mountain to climb for Puneri Paltan during PKL 2024

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the start of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 around the corner, all 12 teams are intensifying their practice sessions to ensure a strong start to the season. Teams compiled their squads for PKL 2024 through retentions and the August 15 and 16 auctions in Mumbai. As the season begins on October 18, every team is working hard to identify their strengths and weaknesses, aiming to form an optimal playing seven from the first match. One such team is the defending champions, Puneri Paltan.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Strengths
 
Puneri Paltan’s biggest strength in the upcoming season will be having most of their core members from the title-winning team back for the new season. Paltan have retained their star players—Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Sanket Sawant—before the auctions, meaning they will already have a settled squad before the start of PKL 2024.
 
 
Weaknesses
 

More From This Section

PKL 2024

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Full squad list of all 12 teams for the new season

PKL 2021 Final

PKL season 2 winners U Mumba to hold 40 days training camp in Ahmedabad

PKL 2024 full schedule

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Full schedule, timings and live streaming (IST)

Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi League season 11: PKL 2024 start date, venue and live streaming

Sachin Tanvar

PKL 2024: Top 5 most expensive players in auction and their year-wise stats

Paltan will have to be cautious about their defence as it might become a weak spot for the team after they lost last season’s best defender, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, to Haryana Steelers during the auction. They still have good defenders in the form of Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan, but filling Chiyaneh’s spot will still be daunting for the Season Ten winners.
 
Opportunities
 
Following the auction, Paltan added players like V Ajith Kumar and Amir Hasan Noorani, who can be valuable assets in crunch situations.
 
Threats
 
While Paltan will have one of the most balanced squads during the season, the pressure of defending the title might become an issue for them, as only Patna Pirates have successfully defended their title in PKL history, winning Seasons Three, Four, and Five consecutively.

Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
 
Puneri Paltan Full Squad
 
Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Dadaso Pujari, Nitin, Tushar Adhavade, Vaibhav Kamble, Mohit, Amir Hassan Noroozi, Ali Hadi, Aman, Ajith V Kumar, Mohd. Amaan, Aryavardhan Navale, Vishal, Sourav
 
Puneri Paltan Schedule
 
Puneri Paltan Full Fixtures
Date Opponent Venue
19-Oct-24
Haryana Steelers
 Hyderabad
21-Oct-24 Patna Pirates Hyderabad
23-Oct-24 Tamil Thalaivas Hyderabad
25-Oct-24 Bengaluru Bulls Hyderabad
29-Oct-24 Bengal Warriorz Hyderabad
03-Nov-24 U Mumba Hyderabad
04-Nov-24 Gujarat Giants Hyderabad
09-Nov-24 Telugu Titans Hyderabad
12-Nov-24
Dabang Delhi K.C.
 Noida
17-Nov-24
Jaipur Pink Panthers
 Noida
19-Nov-24 U.P. Yoddhas Noida
24-Nov-24 Bengal Warriorz Noida
25-Nov-24
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Noida 27-Nov-24
Haryana Steelers
Noida 29-Nov-24 Gujarat Giants Noida 03-Dec-24 U Mumba Balewadi 07-Dec-24 U.P. Yoddhas Balewadi 09-Dec-24
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Balewadi 13-Dec-24 Bengaluru Bulls Balewadi 16-Dec-24 Patna Pirates Balewadi 20-Dec-24 Telugu Titans Balewadi 23-Dec-24 Tamil Thalaivas Balewadi

Puneri Paltan PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will Puneri Paltan start their campaign in PKL 2024?
 
Puneri Paltan will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Haryana Steelers on Saturday, October 19.
 
What time will the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match on October 19 begin?
 
The match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers on October 19 will start at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live telecast of all Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024?
 
The live streaming of all Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Also Read

Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh

PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Haryana Steelers full schedule

PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

PKL 2024 starting date

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 full schedule, venues, time, squads, live streaming

Pardeep Narwal

I am very excited about my homecoming to Bengaluru Bulls: Pardeep Narwal

Topics : Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon