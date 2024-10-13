PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

With the start of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 around the corner, all 12 teams are intensifying their practice sessions to ensure a strong start to the season. Teams compiled their squads for PKL 2024 through retentions and the August 15 and 16 auctions in Mumbai. As the season begins on October 18, every team is working hard to identify their strengths and weaknesses, aiming to form an optimal playing seven from the first match. One such team is the defending champions, Puneri Paltan.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Strengths
Puneri Paltan’s biggest strength in the upcoming season will be having most of their core members from the title-winning team back for the new season. Paltan have retained their star players—Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Sanket Sawant—before the auctions, meaning they will already have a settled squad before the start of PKL 2024.
Weaknesses
More From This Section
Paltan will have to be cautious about their defence as it might become a weak spot for the team after they lost last season’s best defender, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, to Haryana Steelers during the auction. They still have good defenders in the form of Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan, but filling Chiyaneh’s spot will still be daunting for the Season Ten winners.
Opportunities
Following the auction, Paltan added players like V Ajith Kumar and Amir Hasan Noorani, who can be valuable assets in crunch situations.
Threats
While Paltan will have one of the most balanced squads during the season, the pressure of defending the title might become an issue for them, as only Patna Pirates have successfully defended their title in PKL history, winning Seasons Three, Four, and Five consecutively.
Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
Check PKL 2024 Full Schedule here
Puneri Paltan Full Squad
Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Dadaso Pujari, Nitin, Tushar Adhavade, Vaibhav Kamble, Mohit, Amir Hassan Noroozi, Ali Hadi, Aman, Ajith V Kumar, Mohd. Amaan, Aryavardhan Navale, Vishal, Sourav
Puneri Paltan Schedule
|Puneri Paltan Full Fixtures
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|19-Oct-24
|
Haryana Steelers
|Hyderabad
|21-Oct-24
|Patna Pirates
|Hyderabad
|23-Oct-24
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Hyderabad
|25-Oct-24
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Hyderabad
|29-Oct-24
|Bengal Warriorz
|Hyderabad
|03-Nov-24
|U Mumba
|Hyderabad
|04-Nov-24
|Gujarat Giants
|Hyderabad
|09-Nov-24
|Telugu Titans
|Hyderabad
|12-Nov-24
|
Dabang Delhi K.C.
|Noida
|17-Nov-24
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Noida
|19-Nov-24
|U.P. Yoddhas
|Noida
|24-Nov-24
|Bengal Warriorz
|Noida
|25-Nov-24
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Haryana Steelers
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Puneri Paltan PKL 2024, Live Streaming and Telecast Details
When will Puneri Paltan start their campaign in PKL 2024?
Puneri Paltan will start their PKL 2024 campaign against Haryana Steelers on Saturday, October 19.
What time will the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match on October 19 begin?
The match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers on October 19 will start at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024?
The live telecast of all Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on Star Sports networks in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024?
The live streaming of all Puneri Paltan’s matches in PKL 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.