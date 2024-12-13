Business Standard
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi earn crucial 33-27 victory over Telugu Titans

PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi earn crucial 33-27 victory over Telugu Titans

The two teams got off the blocks quickly with Vijay Malik getting the first points on the board for Titans.

PKL 2024, Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans in PKL 2024

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dabang Delhi KC clinched a crucial 33-27 victory over Telugu Titans and moved up to second place in the Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Thursday.

The two teams got off the blocks quickly with Vijay Malik getting the first points on the board for Titans.

Pawan Sehrawat didn't waste much time and made his presence felt, giving his side a good start on the attacking front.

For Dabang Delhi, Malik set the tone with a two-point raid.

Naveen Kumar also contributed for Dabang, making it an intriguing contest with both sides going toe-to-toe.

In a Do-or-Die Raid, Vijay Malik bagged a two-point raid to put pressure on the opposition.  Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here

 

Afterwards, Mohit completed the job, inflicting an all out on Dabang Delhi to give his side an invaluable lead.

More From This Section

PKL 2024 highlights

PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda stars in UP Yoddhas' crucial win over Puneri Paltan

PKL 2024 December 7 schedule

PKL 2024, December 7 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

PKL 2024 highlights

Tamil Thalaivas beat Gujarat Giants 40-27 in thrilling PKL 2024 match

PKL 2025 December 6 schedule

PKL 2024, December 6, matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

PKL 2024 November 16 highlights

PKL 2024: Check out updated points table, top raiders and defenders list

At the end of a competitive first half, the Titans held onto a four-point lead 17-13.

Dabang Delhi came out strong in the second half and completed an all out of their own and levelled the score at 18 points apiece.

The Titans sprung back into action with Sehrawat and Malik, regaining a five-point lead.

There were only two points separating the teams going into the final phase, with Titans leading 24- 22.

Praful Zaware bagged a couple of crucial points to keep Titans at par with the opposition.

However, Dabang Delhi got some momentum at the right time as Naveen completed his Super 10, to give his side a four-point lead with under three minutes to go.

That proved to be the final blow for the Telugu Titans.

Despite the loss, the Titans are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

However, the result meant the end of the road for Gujarat Giants, who become the first side to officially be eliminated from the playoff race.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 playoffs full schedule, live time, teams qualified, live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: U Mumba and Haryana Steelers through to the playoffs with dominant wins

PKL 2024 December 10 highlights

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Jaipur thrash Gujarat; Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 30-26; Haryana humiliate Titans 46-25

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat Giants shock U Mumba; Patna Pirates beat Jaipur 38-28

Topics : Dabang Delhi Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon