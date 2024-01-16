PKL 2024: Pro Kabaddi felicitate legends of the league in 1000th match

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) celebrated its 1,000th match by felicitating its five legends Anup Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, and Rishank Devadiga on Monday, January 15th, at the Sawai Jai Singh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

All five players, who have given fans thousands of moments to celebrate, received a customised memento for their incredible contribution. Cheralathan, who played a pivotal role in the defences of Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba, Puneri Paltan, and Haryana Steelers from seasons one to eight, said that the journey has been incredible.

“Many lives have changed because of the Pro Kabaddi League and many lives will change in the future as well,” said Cheralathan in a press release. He also wanted players to get fitter and have longer careers in the league than what he had.

Chhillar, who got the nickname of Mighty Manjeet because of his power in defence and attack, said that he even wants to play in the tenth season. "Ajay had told me that we would play the tenth season, but he retired before me. Had he continued to play, then we would have probably played in this season,” he joked with Thakur by his side.

“I hope that we complete one lakh Pro Kabaddi League matches one day then I'll be even happier,” he wished further.

Anup, the finalist with U Mumba in the first season and the winner with the same unit in the second, said that the league has gained a lot since its inception. "Now the coaches have a lot of players to choose from in their teams. There's a backup for each of the players in each of the teams," he said.

What’s happening in PKL 2024?

In PKL 2024, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan are leading the charge and are ranked one and two on the points table after all the teams have played at least 12 matches. While the Pink Panthers have won the league twice, in 2014 and 2023, Puneri are yet to be crowned champions, despite making it to the final of the last season.