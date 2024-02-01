Sensex (    %)
                        
PKL 2024: Sandeep and Ankit help Patna Pirates tie with Bengaluru Bulls

The Bulls fielded a fresh raiding line-up, with Sushil making all the difference in the opening minutes. The youngster came up with a marvellous 'Super Raid', putting his side 5-1 ahead

Sachin from Patna Pirates (Photo: Twitter/ @PatnaPirates)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Patna Pirates shared points with the Bengaluru Bulls in a thrilling 28-28 tie during their Pro Kabaddi League meeting here on Wednesday.
Sandeep Kumar (14 raid points) and Ankit (8 tackle points) were the star performers for the hosts.
The Bulls fielded a fresh raiding line-up, with Sushil making all the difference in the opening minutes. The youngster came up with a marvellous 'Super Raid', putting his side 5-1 ahead, besides reducing the opposition to just two men.
The Pirates, who were missing skipper Sachin, recovered well to avoid the 'All-Out' before fighting back through Ankit in defence and raider Sandeep, drawing level at 8-8.
Akshit turned up for the Bulls, chipping away at the Pirates' defence along with a great chain tackle on Sandeep, leading to the 'All-Out' in the 16th minute.
The visitors took a 14-10 lead, as the first half ended with a two-point raid from Pirates leader Manjeet.
Sandeep stepped up big time for the Pirates in the subsequent half, conducting a series of spectacular raids, including two multi-point raids. One of those saw him evade Monu's attempted ankle hold before landing a running hand touch on Parteek to register his first 'Super 10' of the season.
Ankit was also particularly good for the hosts, excelling with a 'High 5', as they led 26-25 with five minutes remaining.
In the final few minutes, Sandeep and Ankit teamed up to give the Pirates a one-point lead at 29-28 with less than two minutes on the clock.
The Pirates had two reviews go their way and appeared to be walking away with a victory before Bharat came off the bench for the Bulls and landed a running hand touch on Krishan Dhull in the penultimate raid to tie the scores, thus ending the exciting battle.
As a result, the Pirates became only the second side to remain unbeaten in their home leg this season, along with the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patna Pirates Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

