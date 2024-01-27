PKL 2024: Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriors, move to 6th in points table

Patna Pirates were off to a dominating start in their home leg, securing a 44-28 victory against Bengal Warriors in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

Manjeet (10 raid points), Nitin Kumar (10 raid points) and Mayur Kadam (6 tackle points) turned out to be the top performers of the contest.

The win takes the Patna-based side to sixth place, whereas the Bengal-based team remained on eighth.