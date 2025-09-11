Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: September 11 match list, timings, telecast details

In the first match of the day, Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba will try to fetch all points with a win over challenging opponents Patna Pirates.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its final day of action today at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag with two high-intensity matches on the cards.  In the first match of the day, Sunil Kumar-led U Mumba will try to fetch all points with a win over challenging opponents Patna Pirates, while in the second game, high flying Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants will come face-to-face aiming to finish the Vizag leg on a high. 
 
Match 1: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates 
U Mumba and Patna Pirates both boast game-changers in their squads who can swing the momentum with standout performances.
 
 
For U Mumba, raiders Sathish Kannan and Mukesh Kannan bring the pace and agility needed to keep Patna Pirates on the back foot. If they can score quickly, they’ll put significant pressure on the opposition. Defensively, Rinku and S Mukilan lead the charge with strong tackles and sharp anticipation, aiming to disrupt Patna’s raids. Adding to U Mumba’s balance, Rohit Raghav provides valuable support as a versatile all-rounder.
 
On the other side, Patna Pirates have their own threats. Raiders Sudhakar M and Milan Dahiya bring speed and aggression, while defenders Sombir and Sanket Sawant offer solid resistance. Ankit Kumar Rana’s all-around abilities give Patna the flexibility to adapt and turn crucial moments in their favor.

This clash promises an exciting battle of skill and strategy from both sides.
 
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates playing 7 
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Lokesh Ghosaliya, Rohit Raghav, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Navdeep, Ankit
 
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
 
Total matches: 20
U Mumba won: 10
Patna Pirates won: 7
Tie: 3
 
Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants  The final match of the Vizag leg in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will see Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Giants in what promises to be a gripping encounter. The spotlight will be on the duel between “Agent” Ashu and “Showstopper” Shadloui, two stars capable of influencing the outcome. Delhi come into the clash as the only unbeaten side of the season, boasting four straight victories, including a dominant win over Bengal Warriorz where every player contributed effectively. Their balanced performance has made them the team to beat. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are determined to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Golden Raid. With redemption on their minds, Gujarat will look to challenge Delhi’s momentum.
 
Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants playing 7
 
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali
 
Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Harish, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rakesh, Lucky Sharma, Himanshu Singh, Mohammadreza Shadloui
 
Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head
Total matches: 14
Dabang Delhi won: 7
Gujarat Giants won: 6
Tie: 1
 
PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details
 
Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 11?
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 10, U Mumba will take on Patna Pirates from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 11?
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 10, Dabang Delhi will go one-on-one against Gujarat Giants from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 11 matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 11 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 11 matches in India?
The live streaming of PKL 2025 matches on September 11 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

