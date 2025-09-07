Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 live streaming: September 7 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 7 match list, timings, telecast details

First up, the Bengal Warriorz will face the Telugu Titans in Match 19 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, as both teams look to build momentum after inconsistent starts.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 action continues on Sunday, September 7, with a double-header lined up for fans. First up, the Bengal Warriorz will face the Telugu Titans in Match 19 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, as both teams look to build momentum after inconsistent starts. 
 
The second clash of the evening will see Dabang Delhi lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, with both sides aiming to bounce back from recent defeats. With playoff spots slowly beginning to take shape, these fixtures could prove crucial in the long run. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s matches
 
 
Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
 
Bengal Warriorz are set to take on Telugu Titans in Match 19 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, scheduled to be held at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Sunday. Both sides have had mixed starts to their campaigns and will be eager to gain momentum with a crucial win.
 
The Warriorz have played two matches so far, securing one win and facing a setback in the other. After starting their season on a positive note, they went down 36-45 against a strong Puneri Paltan outfit. Despite a stellar individual performance by Devank, who racked up 17 raid points, the lack of support from the rest of the squad proved costly.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans have managed just one win from their three outings. However, they head into this clash with renewed confidence after pulling off a 37-32 victory over defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. The win was powered by a well-rounded team performance, with both Vijay Malik and Bharat contributing eight points each. Defenders Chetan Sahu and Ajit Pawar also chipped in with five points apiece, showcasing their growing form.
 
With both teams looking to climb the table, fans can expect a tightly contested battle in Vizag.
 
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans playing 7
 
Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish
 
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik, Bharat, Shubham Shinde, Ankit
 
Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans Head to head
 
Matches: 24
Bengal won: 14
Telugu won: 5
Tie: 5
 
Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
 
Dabang Delhi K.C. head into their next Pro Kabaddi League clash after a narrow tie-breaker defeat, having drawn 28-28 in regulation time. Ashu Malik was the standout for Delhi with 10 raid points, but lacked support from the rest of the raiders, as the team managed only 13 raid points at a low 36.59% success rate. However, their defense was rock-solid, led by Fazel Atrachali, who secured a high-five with five tackle points, supported well by Saurabh Nandal’s three tackles.
 
On the other hand, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are coming off their first loss of the season, a 32-37 defeat against the Telugu Titans. Raider Nitin Kumar continued his excellent form, collecting 13 touch points. While Ali Choubtarash and Sahil Satpal added defensive and raiding contributions respectively, Jaipur’s backline showed some cracks. Skipper Nitin Rawal led the defense with three tackle points, and Reza Mirbagheri also added three. Deepanshu Khatri made an impact off the bench.
 
Both teams have shown promise in patches, Delhi with their strong defense and Jaipur with their raiding depth. With both sides eager to bounce back, this matchup promises to be a closely fought encounter in PKL 12
 
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7
 
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Naveen, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal
 
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Head to head
 
Matches: 24
 
Jaipur won: 12
 
Delhi won: 9
 
Tie: 3
 
PKL 2025 Today's Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 7?
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 7, Bengal Warriorz will go one-on-one against Telugu Titans from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 7?
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 7, Dabang Delhi will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 7 matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 7 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 7 matches in India?
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

