PKL 2024: Pink Panthers end league-stage with comfortable win over Giants

While Arjun was the star of the show for Jaipur, Parteek Dahiya too impressed with 14 raid points.

Press Trust of India Panchkula
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Arjun Deshwal stamped his authority with 13 raid points as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat Giants 45-36 for their fourth win on the trot in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.
While Arjun was the star of the show for Jaipur, Parteek Dahiya too impressed with 14 raid points.
The defending champions got off to the best of starts as Shubham Shelke and V. Ajith Kumar struck with multi-point raids and a fine tackle from Reza Mirbagheri on Rohan Singh led to the 1st ALL OUT in the 3rd minute.
This was the fastest ALL OUT of the season and Jaipur Pink Panthers had a massive 9-1 lead.

The Gujarat Giants did well to fight back and reduce Jaipur Pink Panthers to 3 men, but the reigning champions staved off their advances and recovered to inflict yet another ALL OUT in the 16th minute.
Arjun ran circles around the Gujarat Giants' defence before Sumit tackled Deepak Singh to give the Jaipur Pink Panthers a mammoth lead at 23-10. The Jaipur side ended the half with twice as many points as their opponents as they led 28-14.
Arjun got his 16th Super 10 of the season within minutes of the restart and a rock-solid tackle from Sunil Kumar on Jagdeep saw Jaipur Pink Panthers pick up their 3rd ALL OUT and a 19-point lead at 37-18.
Gujarat Giants looked all but out of the game but managed a remarkable comeback to find a way back into the contest. Parteek Dahiya came up with a couple of fantastic SUPER RAIDS to not only bring up his Super 10 but also steer his side to an ALL OUT.
With 5 minutes to go, Gujarat Giants cut down their deficit to just 9 points at 41-32.
Gujarat Giants inched closer to inflicting another ALL OUT in the dying moments of the game, but it was not meant to be as Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched the win and retained their spot at the top of the standings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

