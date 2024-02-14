PKL 2024: Patna beat Titans, become 5th team to qualify for playoffs

Patna Pirates on Tuesday became the fifth team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs after registering a come-from-behind 38-36 victory over Telugu Titans in a thrilling match here.

Manjeet starred for Patna Pirates with 8 points, while Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat's superb 16-point show went in vain at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.





Patna Pirates came into the game with a seven-game unbeaten streak. Pawan began the onslaught as he produced 2 back-to-back multi-point raids and some woeful defending from the Patna Pirates saw Telugu Titans inflict an ALL OUT within 4 minutes.

Telugu Titans had a shock 10-3 lead, which further increased as Patna Pirates' defence simply failed to click. Pawan ran circles around the men in green and brought up his Super 10 in the 15th minute, at which point the scorecard read 20-12 in Telugu Titans' favour.

Patna Pirates upped the ante in the final five minutes of the half as Sandeep Kumar produced a couple of key raids and a strong tackle from Krishan Dhull on Pawan saw the Titans reduced to just 2 men.

Pirates' captain Sachin then eased past the defensive duo of Milad Jabbari and Parvesh Bhainswal to bag the ALL OUT and reduce his side's deficit to just 2 points at 22-20.

Patna took the lead for the 1st time in the game in the 23rd minute and Sachin soon reduced the opposition to just 1 defender, but Omkar Patil came off the bench to snatch a brilliant SUPER RAID and save Telugu Titans from the clutches of an ALL OUT.

A SUPER TACKLE from Jabbari put his team up again as they led 28-27 with 10 minutes to go.

The 3-time champions brought Manjeet off the bench and he made the difference in the closing stages of the match with a SUPER TACKLE and a series of sharp raids, which enabled his side to bag a much-needed ALL OUT in the 36th minute.

Patna Pirates led by 5 at 36-31 and held on to their lead to extend their unbeaten run to 8 games.