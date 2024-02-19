PKL 2024: Narender, Vishal help Tamil Thalaivas crush Bengal Warriors

Raiders Narender and Vishal Chahal were the star performers as Tamil Thalaivas thrashed Bengal Warriors 74-37 in their last match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Sunday.

Narender earned 17 raid points and Vishal 18 as the team from the south also recorded seven 'all outs', the most in a PKL match.

Narender picked up a few raid points as the Thalaivas took a 4-3 lead in the fourth minute. Vishal also joined the party as the team from Tamil Nadu continued to forge ahead.

Riding on the momentum given by the duo, Thalaivas inflicted an 'all out' in the 13th minute to take a 17-12. Narender then pulled off a 'super raid' soon after as the Thalaivas continued to dominate the match at 22-15 in the 18th minute.





Check Pro Kabaddi League points table here The side from Tamil Nadu inflicted another 'all out' to hold a massive lead at 31-18 at the end of the first half.