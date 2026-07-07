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Fractal selected as preferred services partner in Claude Partner Network

Fractal Analytics has joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as a Preferred Services Partner, expanding its ability to deliver enterprise AI solutions across industries

AI, Artificial Intelligence

(Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

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AI and analytics solutions firm Fractal Analytics has been selected as a Preferred Services Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track.
 
As a Preferred Services Partner, Fractal can access Anthropic's technical teams while helping clients solve business problems at scale using AI.
 
Through this partnership, Fractal will combine its deep industry and functional expertise with Cogentiq, its agentic AI platform, and Claude's advanced reasoning capabilities to help organisations unlock enterprise value.
 
"Anthropic's commitment to building capable, reliable and responsible AI aligns closely with how we help enterprises adopt AI at scale. Through the Claude Partner Network Services Track, Fractal will help clients identify, build and scale Claude-powered solutions that create measurable value across their businesses," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice-Chairman, Fractal.
 
 
Rich O'Connell, Head of Alliances at Anthropic, said that Fractal has built more than 300 Claude-certified practitioners already delivering production work, including a contract intelligence solution serving more than 350 legal and procurement users at 50 per cent higher productivity.
 
"By incorporating Claude into its delivery model, Fractal is expanding how its teams engage with clients and accelerate outcomes across industries. Fractal is bringing the most advanced and trusted enterprise AI to sectors including CPG, retail, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and technology, media and telecom, combining a scaled Claude practice with deep customer delivery experience," said O'Connell.
 
This partner status recognises Fractal's expertise and track record in designing, deploying and scaling Claude-powered AI solutions across industries including CPG, retail, technology, media, telecom, healthcare and life sciences, financial services and insurance, and across all enterprise functions.
 

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

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