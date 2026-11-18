Kiyan, a 13-year-old Class 9 student at Delhi Public School (DPS), Hyderabad, has launched KIKA AI. The AI-native platform is designed to empower users to explore, create and build using artificial intelligence.

KIKA AI is envisioned as a flexible, intelligent platform. Through a streamlined user interface, it enables users to interact with AI, execute their ideas and undertake a wide range of creative and technical tasks. Built with a focus on efficient AI utilisation and optimal token consumption, the platform aims to make advanced AI capabilities more accessible while improving the overall user experience.

The inspiration behind KIKA AI came from Kiyan’s own experience of experimenting with programming and AI tools. While exploring ways to bring his ideas to life, he found that existing developer-oriented platforms often involved technical complexity, multiple tools and significant learning barriers. This led him to envision a platform that would simplify the AI experience and allow users to focus on their ideas, creativity and problem-solving.

KIKA AI said users of its platform can leverage intelligent AI agents and models through a unified interface to accomplish tasks that traditionally required specialised technical knowledge.

“I started KIKA because I wanted a better way to work with AI and bring my ideas to life. Existing tools sometimes made the process complicated, and I wanted to create a platform where users could focus on what they want to achieve rather than the technical complexity behind it,” said Kiyan, founder of KIKA AI. “AI is my partner, but I am the one directing the process, deciding what to build and testing the results. My vision is to make AI more accessible to students like me and help them explore their creativity, develop new ideas and become creators of technology.”

India has approximately 9 crore students studying in Classes 8 to 12, representing nearly 6 per cent of the country’s population. KIKA AI aims to tap into this enormous potential by introducing students to the possibilities of AI and empowering them to become active creators, innovators and problem-solvers.

The platform is being developed with a vision of making AI technology accessible to students and young creators. It is also meant for individuals who want to experiment with AI, build solutions and explore their ideas without being constrained by traditional technical barriers.

Kiyan started the KIKA AI initiative on July 13, 2026. Within approximately 11 weeks, the platform evolved from an initial concept and design into a functional product.

Tasleem Arif is the initial seed investor in KIKA AI and a technology leader with over two decades of experience in the smartphone, software and embedded technology industries. He expressed his confidence in Kiyan and the platform’s vision.

“What impressed me most about Kiyan is his ability to identify a real problem, think beyond his age and take the initiative to build a technology platform around his vision,” said Arif. “The future of AI will not be defined only by the models themselves, but also by how effectively people can access, utilise and apply AI to solve problems and create new possibilities. I am proud to support Kiyan’s initiative as an initial seed investor.”

Prashant Singh, CEO, ONGC Green Limited, also commended Kiyan’s initiative. He said: “It’s truly inspiring to see a young Indian innovator like Kiyan taking the initiative to build an AI platform at such an early age. His vision and entrepreneurial spirit reflect the growing confidence and capabilities of India’s next generation of technology leaders. Initiatives like KIKA AI demonstrate that we are not just witnessing the AI revolution, but are also actively preparing to shape and capture the opportunities of this transformative era. I believe such young innovators will play a significant role in strengthening India’s position in the global AI ecosystem.”

KIKA AI said it aims to contribute to the evolving AI ecosystem by providing a platform where users can leverage artificial intelligence more efficiently, explore their ideas and unlock new possibilities through AI-powered workflows.

With its focus on accessibility, efficient AI utilisation and a user-centric experience, KIKA AI said it aspires to become a platform that empowers India’s next generation of digital creators.