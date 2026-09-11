India's Gen Z shares personal issues with AI despite privacy risks: Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more than a digital utility for Gen Z, with young users increasingly turning to chatbots not only for information, studies and ideas but also for personal conversations. In India, 37 per cent of Gen Z respondents said they use AI to discuss personal issues they would rather not share with other people, raising questions about whether their safety and privacy habits are evolving at the same pace as their reliance on the technology.

The findings are part of a new study by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. The research found that Gen Z is the most active generation of AI users in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with half of respondents using AI every day or almost every day.

AI becomes part of Gen Z's daily routine

For Gen Z users in APAC, AI is increasingly embedded in everyday digital activities. According to Kaspersky, 50 per cent of Gen Z respondents in the region use AI daily or almost daily, the highest proportion among the demographic groups surveyed.

The most common uses remain practical. About 57 per cent of Gen Z respondents use AI to search for information, while 54 per cent use it for studying and 50 per cent use it to generate ideas.

The numbers indicate that AI has moved beyond being an occasional technology that users turn to for specific tasks. For a generation that has grown up with smartphones, social media and on-demand digital services, conversational AI is becoming another layer of everyday digital interaction.

But the relationship is also becoming more personal.

When AI starts to feel like a friend

Kaspersky's research found that 32 per cent of Gen Z respondents in APAC use AI as a friend, higher than the proportion among other generations. The trend was visible across several markets. Indonesia reported the highest share at 39 per cent, followed by Vietnam at 35 per cent, Thailand at 34 per cent, Malaysia at 33 per cent and India at 32 per cent.

This shift matters because using AI as a conversational companion is different from using it to find information or complete a task. A chatbot that is available at any time, responds conversationally and does not appear to judge the user can begin to feel like a familiar digital presence.

That familiarity can also influence what users are willing to disclose. In APAC, 34 per cent of Gen Z respondents said they use AI to discuss personal issues they would rather not share with other people. Vietnam recorded the highest proportion at 42 per cent, followed by India at 37 per cent and Indonesia at 36 per cent.

The findings suggest that some young users perceive AI interactions as a relatively private space for discussing personal matters. However, the conversational nature of AI does not make it equivalent to speaking with a trusted human confidant.

Personal conversations bring privacy risks

The more personal the interaction with AI becomes, the greater the potential consequences of oversharing. Users may disclose private messages, identity documents, financial details, passwords or other confidential information while seeking advice or assistance. Even when information is shared casually, users need to understand how an AI service handles, processes and stores their data.

There is another risk: AI-generated responses are not necessarily accurate. A chatbot can produce information that sounds convincing but is incorrect, incomplete or inappropriate.

This becomes particularly important when AI is used for education, financial decisions, legal questions, medical matters or other areas where inaccurate responses can have real-world consequences.

Confidence does not always translate into caution

Despite being among the most active AI users, Gen Z's safety practices are not always consistent. Kaspersky found that 45 per cent of Gen Z respondents in APAC said they consistently take protective measures while interacting with AI services, while 51 per cent said they take precautions only occasionally.

The gap highlights a potential disconnect between familiarity and cybersecurity awareness. Being comfortable with a technology does not necessarily mean understanding the risks associated with it.

The inconsistency was particularly visible in Malaysia, where 54 per cent of respondents said they take precautions only occasionally. China recorded a higher proportion at 60 per cent, while Indonesia had the lowest share at 43 per cent among the markets cited by Kaspersky.

As AI becomes embedded in studying, communication and decision-making, occasional caution may not be sufficient. Measures such as verifying important information through reliable sources and avoiding the disclosure of sensitive data could become increasingly important.

Building AI skills alongside cyber hygiene

Kaspersky argues that AI literacy needs to develop alongside cybersecurity awareness. Users should verify important information rather than rely solely on a chatbot's response, particularly when the subject involves financial, legal, medical or educational decisions.

They should also avoid sharing passwords, payment information, identity documents, private correspondence and other confidential material with AI services.

Understanding the privacy policies and data practices of AI platforms is another important step, particularly before using unfamiliar services or applications marketed as AI tools.

ALSO READ: OpenAI board member says firm not doing enough, warns of catastrophic risks The company also recommends broader cybersecurity education as AI becomes part of everyday digital life. Kaspersky Academy's Cyberhygiene course, for instance, focuses on helping users identify common digital threats and develop safer online habits. Its Case 404 interactive game is aimed specifically at Gen Z and uses fictional cybercrime cases to teach players about scams, phishing and fraud.

The bigger shift: From tool to companion

Kaspersky's research points to a broader change in how young users perceive AI. For Gen Z, artificial intelligence is no longer limited to search, productivity or content generation. For a significant minority, it is becoming something they turn to for conversation and personal support.

Adrian Hia, managing director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, said the fact that one in three Gen Z users in the region sees AI as a friend shows that the technology is becoming more than a tool.

“As that relationship becomes more personal, knowing what to trust, what to share and where to draw the line will be key to using AI safely and responsibly,” Hia said.

The challenge, therefore, is not necessarily to discourage young people from using AI. It is to ensure that growing familiarity does not create a false sense of privacy or trust. As Gen Z moves closer to AI, knowing what to ask, what to believe and, equally importantly, what not to share could become as important as knowing how to use the technology itself.