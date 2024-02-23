Sensex (    %)
                        
AmazFit unveils Active Edge smartwatch, sets launch for Feb 27: Details

AmazFit said the Active Edge smartwatch 10ATM rated for water resistance and offers a battery life of up to 24 days

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Chinese wearable brand AmazFit on February 23 unveiled the Active Edge smartwatch, which is set to arrive in India on February 27. The company said that the smartwatch is a health-and-fitness oriented wearable in a rugged form factor. Priced at Rs 12,999, the AmazFit Active Edge will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India.
AmazFit Active Edge: Details
Amazfit said that the Active Edge smartwatch will be available in Lava Black, Midnight Pulse and Mint Green colours with a dual tone design and a translucent watch strap standard across models. It is said to be 10ATM rated for water ingress protection. As for health-and-fitness features, the Active Edge is said to support over 130 sports modes such as outdoor running, treadmill, walking, cycling, rowing machine, and more. Additionally, the smartwatch will be capable of auto-detecting 25 strength exercises. With the Active Edge, AmazFit said, users can create training templates and customise interval training plans.
The company said that the smartwatch supports five satellite systems for accurate GPS tracking and can share data with third party applications such as Adidas Running, Strava, and Komoot. The smartwatch is capable of monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress level.
AmazFit has also integrated an AI-powered “Health Coach” into the smartwatch which will allow users to personalise their schedule, target specific training routines and can track their progress.
As for the battery, the company claims up to 16 days of battery life for typical usage and up to 24 days with the built-in power saver mode. Additionally, with GPS enabled, the AmazFit Active Edge will last up to 20 hours.

Amazfit smartwatches fitness watch Technology

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

